Syracuse tennis falls to Wake Forest in season finale

Syracuse tennis (10-10, 4-9 Atlantic Coast) ended its season with an Atlantic Coast Conference second round tournament loss, losing 4-1 against Wake Forest.

From the start, Wake Forest controlled the pace of the match, making its mark early during doubles play. Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva matched up with Wake Forest’s Anna Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth, the No.7 ranked duo in the nation, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. SU’s duo would only win one game during the match.

Playing in her last collegiate tennis match, Sofya Treshcheva paired with Shiori Ito and matched up with Samantha Martinelli and Casie Wooten, the No. 34 ranked duo in the nation, according to ITA. Wooten and Martinelli eventually swept the SU duo, grabbing the Demon Deacons their second point of doubles play.,

Ines Fonte and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya were in sync together, leading their Wake Forest opponents 3-1. But after Martinello and Wooten’s won their last matchup, their match was left unfinished.

Singles play would hold similar results for the Orange, full of matchups that trampled SU’s players early on. Zeynep Erman, Kozyreva, and Kimoto all struggled.

Kanapatskaya won her first set 6-4, and lex 4-2 during the second set when the match was left unfinished. Ito ended up in a back and forth battle, losing the first set 4-6 before battling back and winning a tiebreaker in the second set, 7-6 (7-3). Ito’s match would also be called off and left unfinished while leading the last set 2-0.

SU’s lone point of the match derived from Ines Fonte, the only player to win her singles match when she lost just five games.The win gave Fonte her fifth consecutive singles match to bring her season record to 9-10. The loss gave head coach Younes Limam his fourth losing season during his eight year tenure with the Orange.