Syracuse Stage announces 6 shows for the 2022-23 season

Syracuse Stage announced their 2022-23 season, which features six shows that will take place from Sept. 21, 2022, to June 25, 2023. The season will include two world premieres, an under-the-sea adventure, an east coast premiere and more, Syracuse Stage said in a press release.

Playing Sept. 21 through Oct. 9, the world premiere of Rebekah Greer Melocik’s “How to Dance in Ohio” is the first show on Syracuse Stage’s schedule for the forthcoming season. Based on the 2015 documentary of the same name directed by Alexandra Shiva, the musical follows seven young adults with autism as they prepare for their first spring formal. “How to Dance in Ohio” touches on themes of connection and belonging during a pivotal time of the main characters’ lives.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is coming to Syracuse Stage during this year’s holiday season, from Nov. 25, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023. Beloved characters Ariel, Sebastian and more will come to the stage in a production co-produced by the Syracuse University Department of Drama. As an added component to the show, 2 Ring Circus will provide acrobatics and aerial tricks for audiences to enjoy.

In its east coast premiere, Christine Quintana’s “Clean/Espejos” will be coming to the stage from Feb. 15 to March 5, 2023. The show will be performed in English and Spanish, with subtitles for both languages, and focuses on the intertwined stories of Adriana and Sarah as their worlds collide during a wedding in Cancún. “Clean/Espejos” is a “poignant bi-lingual theatrical experience” that speaks to the power of change and the complicated intersections of identity, the press release said.

From March 29 to April 16, 2023, Thornton Wilder’s classic play, “Our Town,” will be coming back to Syracuse Stage for the first time in “‘well over 20 years,’” director Robert Hupp said in the press release. “Our Town” is a slice of life show about the fictional small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, over a period of 12 years. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play forces audiences to reflect on what it means to be alive and what matters most through life and death, the release said.

The world premiere of “Tender Rain,” written by Kyle Bass, will take place in Syracuse from May 3-21, 2023. “Tender Rain” is a drama set in the 1950s that analyzes the cross-section between race and oppression and domestic life through the characters of Milton Millard, a small town banker, and Ruthie Mimms, his childhood caretaker. Bass is no stranger to Syracuse Stage, as he’s served as both the associate artistic director and now the resident playwright of the theater.

To round out the season, Syracuse Stage will be presenting a production of “Clue,” based on the eponymous Hasbro board game and 1985 movie. Running from June 7 to June 25, 2023, “Clue” features the game’s classic characters, including Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum, during their mystery solving spree following the death of Mr. Boddy at a dinner party. The musical promises to be full of fun as “farce meets murder mystery” on stage, the press release said.

Syracuse Stage will also be bringing back its Cold Read Festival of New Plays in person from Oct. 18-22, 2022. Previously, the event has been held during the spring, but this fall, associate artistic director Melissa Crespo will be curating the event as a celebration of new work.

More events are slated to be announced throughout the Stage’s 2022-23 season. Subscription packages are on sale through Syracuse Stage’s website or at the Box Office, which can be reached at (315) 443-3275.