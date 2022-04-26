Syracuse’s doubleheader against Niagara rescheduled as one game on April 28

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s doubleheader at Niagara, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was rescheduled and will be played as a single game on Thursday at Syracuse, the team announced on Twitter. The Orange will be designated as the home team, despite them being the visitor before the change.

Syracuse and Niagara’s last meeting came in 2019 when SU outscored the Purple Eagles 19-9 en route to a two-game sweep. In 21 all-time meetings between the two — a history that dates back to 2005 — Syracuse is 20-1, with its only loss coming in 2017.

Niagara possesses a 12-19 record on the season, though it is undefeated in its six home games. The Purple Eagles also have an even conference record at 6-6.

The Orange currently sit one game above .500 with a 21-20 record, and they are at risk of finishing without a winning record for the fourth straight season. After the Niagara game, Syracuse will host North Carolina in a three-game series before the ACC Tournament begins — which the Orange are at risk of missing — on May 11.

UNC hosted Syracuse in February 2021 in a three-game series of which the Tar Heels won two games. They outscored the Orange 10-5 over the weekend, which included a complete game shutout from then-fifth year Brittany Pickett.