Multiple Syracuse runners earn personal bests at Virginia Challenge

Syracuse traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend to compete in the Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia.

On Friday, Syracuse’s first race was the women’s 400m. Kennedy Tarley was the lone Syracuse runner and placed 44th, finishing in 57.50 seconds.

Following the 400m was the men’s 1500m. Nathan Henderson placed fifth overall and ran a personal best of 3:42.03. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Kevin Robertson was the lone Syracuse runner and placed eighth overall also running a personal best of 8:46.98.

In the men’s 5000m, Joe Dragon placed 15th overall and finished in 13:41.04, a personal best. Matthew Scrape placed 28th, finishing in 13:56.81, also a personal best.

Next was the women’s 10,000m. Ellie Lawler placed 15th overall and finished in 34:56.02, a personal best. Sophia Jacobs-Townsley finished just behind Lawler in 17th, with a time of 35:01.02.

The final event for Syracuse on Friday was the second section of the 5000m. Abigail Spiers placed first overall in the event, finishing in 16:09.21, a personal best. Emma Eastman placed 25th in the event finishing in just under 17 minutes in 16:57.75, a new personal best. The final competitor for Syracuse was Olivia Joly who placed 34th overall in 17:19.59.

Saturday’s races started with the 100m hurdles, where Shaleah Colaire placed seventh overall finishing the race in under 14 seconds at 13.76. Sheridan McGadden also competed and placed 31st overall and finished in 15.28 seconds which was a personal best.

Following the 100m hurdles was the 110m hurdles. Anthony Vazquez placed sixth overall finishing in 14.22 seconds, a personal best. Naseem Smith crossed the finish line in 14.54 seconds, good for 13th.

Next up was the 400m hurdles. Colaire ran in this event as well and placed fifth overall finishing in just under a minute at 59.88.

In the 200m, Kaleia Arrington placed 42nd, finishing in 25.31 seconds, a personal best. On the men’s side, Trei Thorogood placed 15th overall at 21.30, which was a new personal best. James Nmah also ran and placed 40th at 22.09.