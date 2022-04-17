No. 6 Syracuse retains Goes Trophy and Stagg Cup with wins

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The Syracuse men’s rowing team retained the Goes Trophy Saturday afternoon at Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. The sixth-ranked Orange won all three of their races.

SU’s varsity eight finished the 2,000 meter course in 5:30.90. Cornell finished in second place, only five seconds behind 11th-ranked Navy (5:39.00). Syracuse’s second varsity eight and third varsity eight were victorious in their races, resulting in the Stagg Cup remaining with the Orange for another year.

The second varsity eight came in at 5:45.30, while Navy (5:49.99) was second and Cornell (5:56.49) came in third. In the third varsity eight race, SU had the same time as the second varsity’s time to beat Navy, which crossed the line at 5:48.48, while Cornell finished at 5:49.05.

The win marks the first time in the history that SU has retained the Goes Trophy since winning three straight from 2006-08. The trophy was created by Syracuse alumni Clifford “Tip” Goes to honor coaches James Ten Eyck of Syracuse, Charles Courtney of Cornell and Richard Glendon of the Navy.

It is also the first time that the Orange are able to retain the Stagg Cup since 1996. The trophy is named after the late Cornell oarsman Norman G. Stags, and is awarded to the team compiling the most overall points in the heavyweight races between Navy, Cornell and Syracuse.

The fourth varsity eight also competed as the Midshipmen’s 4V8 and 5V8 placed first and second, Cornell finished third and the Orange came in last.

Syracuse will have two weeks of preparation time before its next two cup races against Dartmounth in Fairlee, VT and will then compete against Boston University for the Conlan Cup on Sunday, May 1.