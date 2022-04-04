Syracuse remains at No. 4 in Inside Lacrosse rankings after 2 consecutive wins

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

After a top 10 win over then-undefeated No. 6 Loyola Maryland on Tuesday and a conference win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, Syracuse (10-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained at the No. 4 spot in the weekly Inside Lacrosse women’s lacrosse rankings.

In Syracuse’s win over the Greyhounds, Syracuse fell behind early but led 7-5 at the half after a 4-0 run. In the fourth quarter the Orange took a 14-9 lead with 13 minutes remaining, but they didn’t score for the rest of the game, allowing Loyola to almost make a comeback. Still, led by Kimber Hower and its defense, Syracuse escaped with its seventh ranked win of the season.

Emma Tyrrell led Syracuse with seven points, including three goals off of free positions. Freshman Olivia Adamson’s two consecutive goals in the fourth were the game-winning goals for the Orange.

Against Pittsburgh, Syracuse also trailed after the first quarter, but the Orange held Pittsburgh to two more goals for the rest of the game and won 18-6 to remain unbeaten in ACC play. Meaghan Tyrrell scored six goals for Syracuse, matching her season high.

Emily Hawryschuk also became the fifth Orange player in history to record 300 career points with her four-goal, two-assist performance.

On Saturday, Syracuse will play No. 1 North Carolina for a battle for first place in the ACC.