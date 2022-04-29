Syracuse won’t race in Princeton event due to COVID-19 protocols

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The No. 11 Syracuse women’s rowing team won’t compete in its previously scheduled races on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, New Jersey this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols within the team, according to an SU Athletics announcement. The Orange were scheduled to row against No. 4 Princeton, No. 8 Penn and No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday.

SU is coming off a strong performance at the Lake Wheeler Invitational where it won four of its five races and captured the Pocock Cup after winning the 16-team regatta with 83 points. Syracuse’s second varsity eight won all three rounds of racing, beating two top-15 teams in Penn and Duke. The boat was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Crew of the Week as a result.

The Orange’s varsity 8 defeated Louisville, Central Florida, North Carolina and Kansas in the Lake Wheeler Invitational, and the varsity 4 finished nearly 12 seconds before Kansas, Louisville, UCF and UNC.

SU has previously competed in the Doc Hosea Invitational and the Sarotage Duels this season. Syracuse’s next event will be on May 13-14 at the ACC Championship on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, South Carolina.