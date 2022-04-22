SPD Chief Kenton Buckner resigns, First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile takes over

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

UPDATED: April 22, 2022, at 7:45 p.m.

Kenton Buckner, the chief of Syracuse Police Department, resigned from his position on Friday afternoon. First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile will take over as the chief of police effective immediately, Mayor Ben Walsh announced in a press conference later in the day.

Cecile, who has served as first deputy police chief for 12 years and has been with SPD for a total of 37 years, graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1984.

Buckner, who was sworn in as SPD chief in December 2018, entered the search process for a chief of police position in Olympia, Washington, earlier this year. In a press release Friday, he stated he withdrew from the process, citing personal reasons.

On Thursday, SPD held a press conference to address the recent video showing three SPD officers physically restraining a child that was circulated online. Buckner was absent while Walsh and Cecile both spoke. Buckner was not present at the Friday press conference, either.

“I made this decision for personal reasons and am confident it is the best choice (for) me at this time,” Buckner wrote in the release. “As I have pursued the position in Olympia over the past several weeks, we have prepared for the potential that I may leave the department. That process has progressed to the point that I believe it is in the best of the department that I allow the transition to move forward.”

During the press conference, Walsh told The Daily Orange that the decision to appoint Cecile was made before Buckner’s resignation as the transition was expected because of Buckner’s potential job offer in Olympia. He also said that Buckner’s resignation is not related to the video.

“I can say definitively that Chief Buckner’s resignation had nothing to do with that specific incident or anything that transpired here over the past week,” Walsh said.

Walsh also declined to comment further on the reason for Buckner’s decision, saying he respects the “personal reasons” Buckner cited in the press release.

At Friday’s press conference, Walsh praised Buckner’s contribution over the past three years.

“Chief Buckner leaves on the best of terms. He did exactly what I asked him to do three years ago when I swore him in in this very room,” Walsh said. “One of the hallmarks of Chief Buckner’s leadership is that he always looks towards the future, and it’s for that reason that we find ourselves in a very strong position and ultimately prepared for what we are announcing today.”

Walsh then introduced Cecile by reflecting on his past 37 years serving in the SPD. Cecile was also among the finalists for the chief position three years ago, Walsh said.

“Joe is an innovative, collaborative and forward-thinking leader. And he motivates others to work toward his visions,” Walsh said at the conference. “He is respected by both members of the force and of the community. He is a person of honor and strong character, and he loves this city.”

Cecile assured the mayor and the community that SPD under his watch will do everything in its power to reduce gun violence in the city.

Cecile thanked Walsh and said in his remarks that he is “honored and humbled” to accept the “enormous role and responsibility.”

“The Syracuse Police Department is one of the best trained, outfitted and most talented and dedicated police departments in the entire nation. I believe that when I came on almost 37 years ago, and I believe it to this day,” Cecile said.

Cecile also mentioned his longstanding ties to the Syracuse community. He said he understands the community he’s serving, as he grew up, went to high school and college and has lived in the city for many years.

“Like all communities, the Syracuse community has both strengths and challenges just like people do. The biggest one we’re facing right now is gun violence,” Cecile said. “Every bullet is like a pebble thrown in a pond. It sends ripples outward. Only in this case, it isn’t the soothing effects of water whapping against a muddy bank. These ripples are ripples of hurt and trauma and death. These types of ripples tear families apart.”

Cecile assured the mayor and the community that SPD under his watch will do everything in its power to reduce gun violence in the city.

“I will work hard to prove myself worthy of this job every day, even as old as I am,” he said.

This post has been updated with additional reporting.