7 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors

Seven Syracuse players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Emily Hawryschuk, Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell were selected to the All-ACC first team while Sam Swart, Megan Carney and Sarah Cooper were named to the second team. Olivia Adamson earned a spot on the all-conference freshman team.

Meaghan (63) and Hawryschuk (57) have combined for 120 of the Orange’s 281 goals and have the second and third-most goals in the conference behind only Boston College’s Charlotte North (68). Hawryschuk recently passed Kayla Treanor as the Orange’s all-time leading goal-scorer after scoring her 261st goal against Albany.

Meaghan, one of 25 Tewaaraton Award finalists, leads SU in assists, points and shot percentage. She averages 5.47 points per game, second in the conference and seventh nationally.

Emma earned a spot on the first team after recording 50 points on 30 goals and 20 assists. She also helped SU’s draw unit, securing 64 draw controls, the second-best mark on the team. Days after SU’s win over Pitt, Emma suffered a lower-body injury that cut her season short just 12 games into the season.

Cooper, who’s also a Tewaaraton Award finalist, has recorded 21 ground balls and secured 36 draw controls, and has been a key factor in SU’s defensive success as the Orange have given up the second-fewest goals in the ACC during conference play. She scored her second career goal in the victory over UAlbany.

Though an injury has kept Carney out for multiple games this season, the senior has managed to notch 27 goals and 15 assists, which are both fourth-best on the team. Swart added 37 points, and her 13 assists are a career-high. She has also picked up 18 ground balls and caused six turnovers.

Adamson scored SU’s first goal of the season just 50 seconds in the Orange’s win over then No. 13 Stanford in February. She’s registered 20 goals, seven assists and a 52.6% shot percentage in her freshman season.

Syracuse opens ACC Tournament play against No. 16 Virginia on Friday. SU won the previous matchup 17-11, behind Meaghan’s five goals.