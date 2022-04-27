Chaz Owens, son of SU legend Billy Owens, reportedly enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse forward Chaz Owens has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. He was a scholarship player for the Orange, and he’s the son of SU legend Billy Owens, whose No. 30 jersey is retired in the Dome rafters.

Owens, a sophomore, saw action in six games during the 2021-22 season after appearing in two contests the season prior. He scored just four collegiate points and never played for more than three minutes in a game during his time at SU.

Owens joins Syracuse backup center Frank Anselem as the only two players who’ve entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Prior to arriving at SU, Owens spent a postgraduate year with Pennsylvania’s Scotland Campus.

Owens’ father confirmed his decision to enter the transfer portal, according to Mike Waters of syracuse.com. Billy was drafted No. 3 overall in the 1991 draft after averaging 17.9 points per game during his tenure at SU.