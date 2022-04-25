Syracuse jumps to No. 3 in Inside Lacrosse rankings despite loss to Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Despite a 15-13 loss to Boston College, Syracuse jumped one spot in the weekly Inside Lacrosse rankings to No. 3 — the same rank the Orange held at the beginning of the season. The Eagles, who were ranked third when the teams faced on Friday, jumped to No. 2, below undefeated North Carolina.

Syracuse entered the second half against Boston College only down by one goal. But the Orange struggled to stop Belle Smith and Charlotte North in the third quarter, they had their comeback fall short in the fourth quarter despite a 4-0 run. Even though Meaghan Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals each, SU concluded its regular season with a loss.

Syracuse will now face No. 16 Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday. The two teams met in March where the Orange defeated the Cavaliers 17-11. It was one of Meaghan’s strongest performances of the season as she scored five goals and recorded an assist. SU goalie Kimber Hower also recorded five saves. The Orange controlled the ball well against a team that was ranked as one of the best possession teams in the nation.

Since that March win, the Orange lost midfielder Emma Tyrrell for the remainder of the season. Megan Carney has also been in and out of the lineup with a lower body injury.