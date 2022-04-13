Syracuse Fashion Week expresses local creativity, raises money for local food bank

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Electronic pop music was pumping as attendees finished buying drinks and settled into their seats around the catwalk. The DJ warmed up the crowd as he announced that the runway show was starting and began to introduce the first designer to exhibit their designs.

Syracuse Fashion Week commenced on Thursday with an event at Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor called “Spring Fling,” followed by Friday’s event at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que called “Local Love.” And on Saturday, the closing show, “Lux,” took place in the Washington Place apartments in downtown Syracuse.

Syracuse has hosted a fashion week since the spring of 2014, but this was the first one since the beginning of the pandemic. Instead of the large gala events of previous years, Lisa Butler, the executive director of Syracuse Fashion Week, opted for three smaller events due to the pandemic.

The themes for the events this year were “Spring Fling,” where designers showed off their latest warmer weather designs, “Local Love,” which focused strictly on highlighting local designers, and “Lux,” which focused on luxury design.

Spotlighting local designers and shops allows them to get their name out there and gives audiences the opportunity to see what they have to offer, said Monica Villegas, owner of Floridella boutique. This year was Villegas’ fourth time participating in Syracuse Fashion Week. She got the opportunity to show off her inventory two weeks after opening her boutique.

“I was invited by Lisa … she knew about me recently opening, and she gave me the opportunity to just be part of it. And ever since, I’ve been growing because of that as well,” Villegas said.

A model gets their makeup done. Kate Harrington | Staff Photographer

A person in a jean jacket and leggings poses. Kate Harrington | Staff Photographer

Saturday’s closing show offered a variety of different kinds of designers as eight different brands showed off their luxury designs on the runway. Kathom Al Jiboury, a Syracuse University College of Visual and Performing Arts alumna, opened the show with her elegant and sequined modest designs, an area of fashion design that historically hasn’t gotten as much representation in the fashion industry.

This year was designer Ezmira Neshawait’s first show, and her models showed off some “mommy and me” matching fashions. Lucky Mae’s Closet took a modern twist on 1950s rockabilly and vintage designs with pin-up curls and big, poofy skirts. Projex 214, a downtown Syracuse boutique, displayed its upscale men’s fashion.

A model walks down the runway with the DJ on-stage behind them. Max Mimaroglu | Asst. Photo Editor

Photographers take pictures of a model walking down the runway. Max Mimaroglu | Asst. Photo Editor

A common theme among many of the designs shown at the “Lux” event was the focus on sustainable fashion, whether through upcycled or repurposed clothing. Cazenovia College’s fashion department showcased two of its student lines.

One of its lines, “Look Again,” repurposes clothing bought from thrift stores, and its designs are sold at The Key in Cazenovia. A Cazenovia College alumna, Elissa Martin of Altered Eco closed the show with her vibrantly neon upcycled designs fit for a fun party.

In addition to showcasing the breadth of creativity coming from the Syracuse area, the fashion week events also raise money and awareness for the Food Bank of Central New York. Butler made this decision after watching the documentary, “A Place at the Table,” which explores the issue of hunger in America.

Attendees watch as a model walks down the runway wearing a robe and domino mask. Max Mimaroglu | Asst. Photo Editor

A model walks down the runway as fashion show attendees look on. Max Mimaroglu | Asst. Photo Editor

“I just happened to see that documentary as I was conceiving Syracuse Fashion Week, and it brought to my attention the food insecurity, the hunger in America, and somehow it set in my brain: food and fashion — those are two things people need to survive.” Butler said.

Butler was driven to be philanthropic and give back to the community with Syracuse Fashion Week, and the documentary gave her the motivation to choose the Food Bank of Central New York to benefit from the events. So far, the events have raised enough money to provide 40,000 meals for people in central and northern New York.

Textiles hang on a rack for models to wear during the show. Kate Harrington | Staff Photographer

A person wearing a black top and gold necklace smiles at Washington Place apartments. Kate Harrington | Staff Photographer

“There is somebody half a mile away from where we are right now that does not know where their next meal is coming from. They are food insecure; they are the working poor; they are the working people; they are elderly, seniors, families, children,” Butler said at the “Lux” event.

The food bank serves 11 counties and has over 400 partners, said Lynn Hy, its chief development officer. Without Syracuse Fashion Week’s support and donations, it would be difficult to keep the food bank’s operations running, Hy said.

“It’s events like (Syracuse Fashion Week) that help raise awareness and raise funds that help keep our warehouse open, trucks on the road, and get that food out into the community to the people that need it,” Hy said.

A group of people stand in a room during a fashion show event at Washington Place apartments. Kate Harrington | Staff Photographer

Every year, more and more people attend Syracuse Fashion Week, and it’s on its way to solidifying itself as a go-to event.

“I love creativity. I think there is an amazing creative culture in Syracuse that just needs to get a little bit more publicity,” Butler said.



— Staff writer Adriana Lobo contributed reporting to this article.