Syracuse falls out of top 20 rankings once again after blowout loss to Notre Dame

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Syracuse fell back out of Inside Lacrosse’s top 20 rankings for the third time this season following a 16-goal loss to Notre Dame. The loss in South Bend, Indiana, marked SU’s largest margin of defeat since a 1977 16-goal loss to Hobart.

This is the first time Syracuse has been unranked for three weeks in the same season since 1992. This is also the first week of the 2022 season that Syracuse was both unranked and did not receive any votes.

The Fighting Irish moved up from No. 15 to a tie for No. 13, and they have a rematch with SU scheduled for May 1.

Around the Atlantic Coast Conference, Duke rose one spot from No. 15 after beating North Carolina by nine goals. The Tar Heels slipped seven spots in this week’s poll.

Atop the ACC, previously No. 2 Virginia fell five spots after a shocking four-goal loss to Richmond. The Cavaliers’ defeat harms the entire ACC in the eyes of the NCAA tournament committee, since a loss to a Colonial Athletic Association school is proof that the ACC might not be as strong as previously anticipated.

Four of Syracuse’s five remaining regular season games are against ranked opponents. The outlier is SU’s next matchup, a game at UAlbany on Thursday at 7 p.m.

