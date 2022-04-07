Syracuse falls to Albany 14-12 in 1st loss against unranked team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

ALBANY — Syracuse’s comeback against UAlbany peaked in the third quarter when Brett Kennedy spun out of pressure deep in his own half and passed the ball upfield. Mikey Berkman scored an easy goal on the doorstep on a pass from Jerry Staats to make it 11-9.

Then, Jacob Buttermore scored on a step-down shot into the bottom right corner, completing his hat-trick and SU’s four-goal run, and also making it a one-goal game entering the fourth quarter.

But Albany’s faceoff specialist scored instantly after the break, Graydon Hogg scored on a man-up chance and Camden Hay converted a two-man-up chance to seal the game. The result: SU’s first loss against an unranked opponent since 2019, 14-12 to the Great Danes.

Syracuse’s season has been marred by inconsistency. It upset Duke in its most complete, offensive and defensive performance of the year two weeks ago before losing to Notre Dame by 16 goals last week, the program’s largest margin of defeat since 1977.

Thursday evening, as the rain fell at Casey Stadium in Albany, Syracuse (5-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) couldn’t break that trend. It was without key offensive players like Griffin Cook, Lucas Quinn and Owen Hiltz — who were all injured — and freshman Tyler Cordes, who missed the week of practice due to illness, according to an SU Athletics spokesperson. And in what could have turned into its final straightforward game of the season, against likely the final unranked opponent of the season, a banged up Syracuse team didn’t take care of business, taking 52 shots but only scoring 12 times.

Last week, Syracuse allowed Jake Taylor, a player who’d scored just two career goals, to notch a program-record eight in Notre Dame’s win. This week, SU let up two pole goals in the first half and another two from Adam Thistlethwaite, an Albany freshman who’d never scored before Thursday. Syracuse allowed a hat-trick to Thomas Decker, who entered the game with two career goals. And it scored just 12 against Albany’s third-string goalie, Will Ramos, who earned his first career start.



When Syracuse failed to clear early on, Albany struck in transition with a pole goal from long-stick midfielder Jake Piseno. To open the second quarter, Piseno scored again to give Albany a 5-4 lead.

And when SU faceoff specialist Jakob Phaup was called for a violation, gifting Albany possession, Corey Yunker located Thistlethwaite in the middle of SU’s defense. He was surrounded, but found a pocket of space to snag a pass and score. Thistlewaite had another opportunity in the second quarter when Saam Olexo couldn’t close down in time, making it 6-4.

In addition to the defensive struggles, the Orange couldn’t take care of the ball on offense, either. They had 11 turnovers in the first half, and finished the opening 30 minutes with a 46% turnover rate, their worst of the season, per Lacrosse Reference. They finished with 21 turnovers, a season-high, and a turnover rate of 41%, the second-worst of the year.

During one stretch, Brendan Curry turned it over on a bad pass, then Berkman turned it over. SU got lucky to get the ball back after the stretch, and Curry used a precise pass to set Owen Seebold up for a sure goal on the doorstep. But he missed.

Jacob Buttermore was Syracuse’s most productive weapon in the first half, notching two goals on three shots. The senior fired home a low shot to equalize the game at one after Berkman picked out a pass to him from X, and then scored unassisted despite being matched up with a long-pole. Buttermore finished his first career start with three goals.

Curry used flashes of speed to help create opportunities for SU, and scored a hat-trick. But Seebold scored three goals on 12 shots, and Tucker Dordevic added three on 13 shots.

Dordevic looked out of rhythm at the start. He had the ball stripped as he ran away from the cage by Camden Hay, and showed a lack of awareness on another play when he got triple-teamed and yard-saled. Albany used the latter of those plays to score via Graydon Hogg, a shot that Bobby Gavin seemed to have under control but still somehow snuck past him.

Eventually, Dordevic settled into the game. He ripped a shot to score in a man-up situation, and then spun through contact and scored on a diving effort to cut Albany’s lead to 12-11 in the fourth quarter.

But when it counted most, with the Great Danes leading 13-11, Syracuse couldn’t cash in on a man-up opportunity, and Dordevic had his shot saved by Ramos. SU’s defense committed two penalties — a push on Brandon Aviles and offsides on Jackson Birtwhistle — on the same possession, allowing Albany to score.

Syracuse sent Gavin out of the cage in hopes of mounting a three-goal comeback within the last three minutes, and successfully won the ball back. But Curry threw a pass well wide of the intended target, SU turned the ball over and the Albany fans — soaked from Thursday evening’s non-stop rain — erupted into cheers.