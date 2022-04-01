Syracuse alumnus Charles Guthrie is a “rising star” as athletic director of Akron

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After graduating from SU and making 10 stops at eight different colleges, Charles Guthrie has become a “rising star” as the athletic director of Akron.

In this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, Andrew Crane discusses Guthrie’s journey that has taken the Zips to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The road Guthrie traveled wasn’t always easy — he once slept in his car for a week for an unpaid internship. But through an intricate web of connections and pouncing on opportunities, Guthrie worked his way to athletic director of Akron in 2021.

Arabdho Majumder is our host, Nick Luttrell is our executive producer, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Anthony Alandt is digital managing editor, Henry O’Brien and Connor Pignatello are our assistant digital editors and RJ Frahm and Matt Wrigley are our associate producers.

