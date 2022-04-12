SU’s School of Education announces 3 new faculty appointments

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s School of Education announced three new faculty appointments as part of its effort to strengthen its educational offerings, according to an SU News release on April 6.

Eric Baltrinic and Heather Fye, formerly professors from the University of Alabama, will join the School of Education’s department of counseling and human services as an associate professor and a visiting assistant professor, respectively.

Xiaoxia Huang, who was an associate professor of instructional design at Western Kentucky University, will join SU to teach in its department of instructional design, development and evaluation.

Baltrinic received his doctorate from Kent State University in 2014 and has over 20 years of counseling, research and teaching experience. The professor is currently a qualitative evaluator for Veterans Recovery Resources funded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. He is also one of the founding members of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision’s Teaching Interest Network, according to the release.

Fye, who received a Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision from Kent State University in 2016, previously held faculty appointments at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Winona State University and the University of Alabama. Her work is centered on school and clinical mental health professional issues, according to the release.

Fye is currently a co-editor of Critical Incidents in School Counseling, which is a text examining specific case studies. She also serves as a peer reviewer on the editorial boards for the Journal of Counseling and Development, Measure and Evaluation Counseling and Development, and Professional School Counseling.

Before coming to the U.S. to pursue a Ph.D., Huang completed her undergraduate degree in English language and culture at Nanchang University, China, in 1996. She received her master’s degree in English studies from the National University of Singapore in 2001 and a doctorate in instructional systems from Florida State University in 2007.

Huang’s research focuses on designing and evaluating technology-enhanced learning environments and research-based learning strategies supporting cognitive, affective and motivational learning processes. She won the First Place Journal Article award for quantitative based research from the Association for Educational Communications and Technology in 2015.