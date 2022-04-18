SU remains at No. 4 in weekly Inside Lacrosse rankings after wins over Cornell, Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a 23-13 win against Louisville and a 20-9 win against Cornell, Syracuse remained No. 4 in the weekly Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll. The Orange still sit behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Boston College. BC fell to No. 5 Duke on Saturday, but only dropped one spot from a week ago.

Last Tuesday against Cornell, Emily Hawryschuk recorded a career-high 11 points with seven goals and four assists. Her previous career-best was nine points in Syracuse’s overtime loss to Northwestern in March.

Against Louisville on Saturday, Meaghan Tyrrell scored all five of her goals in the first half to help the Orange jump out to a 8-7 lead entering halftime. It was another slow first quarter start for Syracuse, only scoring two goals in the opening 15 minutes before Meaghan’s four second quarter goals.

In the second half, SU completely dominated the Cardinals, outscoring them 15-6 in the final 30 minutes, fueled by a 12-goal third quarter, which featured four goals from Hawryschuk as well as six other goal scorers. Hawryschuk also scored once more on a free position in the final minutes of the game for 258th career goal, putting her three goals away from breaking head coach Kayla Treanor’s all-time record for career-goals in program history.

Besides strong performances from Hawryschuk and Meaghan, Jenny Markey, Savannah Sweitzer and Olivia Adamson all recorded hat tricks. Kate Mashewske notched a career-high 19 draw controls, which tied Treanor’s single-game record.

Syracuse plays its final regular-season home game Tuesday against Albany before traveling to Boston College on Friday in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship game. The Great Danes have never defeated the Orange in 15 attempts.