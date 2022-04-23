Top Stories
SPD Chief Kenton Buckner resigns, First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile takes over
Kenton Buckner, the chief of Syracuse Police Department, resigned from his position on Friday afternoon. First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecile will take over as the chief of police effective immediately, Mayor Ben Walsh announced in a press conference later in the day. Read more »
SU needs to be more considerate of its neighbors before launching fireworks
Syracuse University has a reputation of setting off loud fireworks for various events without any forewarning to the surrounding community. Read more »
PRSSA, Bateman Case Study partner to raise Lymphoma research awareness
The Bateman competition challenges teams of college students to research, plan, implement and evaluate a public relations campaign focused on spreading awareness on lymphoma. Read more »