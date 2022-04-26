SA elects Speaker of the assembly, Speaker pro tempore

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

During the Student Association’s last meeting of the year on Monday, SA reelected William Treloar as the speaker of the assembly and Anna Ginelli as speaker pro tempore.

Treloar told The Daily Orange that he is excited to work on programs like mental health awareness week, stress busting tabling and more advocacy work on the diversity and inclusion committee. Alongside this, he said he is looking forward to working with the people he has already been working with for so long.

“While this year we found our footing in how we work together, knowing that this great team is coming back, knowing that we already work well together, we are just going to be moving ahead full steam because we already have the dynamics figured out,” Treloar said.

Ginelli said she is excited to be reelected as speaker pro tempore and is looking forward to continuing work on different initiatives.

“I remember when I first took the role back in December I was really nervous to start in a leadership position, especially as a freshman,” Ginelli said. “It’s honestly an honor to see my peers think I was good enough to come back.”

At the end of every semester the president, executive vice president and comptroller each receive a stipend — the current rate of which is $2,500 per semester — to compensate them for their time. The first of the three bills SA passed this meeting granted the stipend to the people in those three roles.

SA also passed a bill authored by SA President David Bruen to change the stipend amount every five years to match the inflation rate. The three positions will each receive a $3,000 semesterly stipend starting with the next SA session.

SA considered expanding the roles that receive the stipend, but it pushed the debate on this issue to a future meeting, as no consensus was reached.

The final bill passed in the session addressed changes to the judicial codes for SA’s Supreme Court. The bill made minor changes to the codes including the justices’ code of ethics, amendments and the 2/3 rule.

This meeting was also Vice President Darnelle Stinfort’s final SA meeting. Stinfort said she feels proud of the work she has accomplished — such as the menstrual product initiative, planning Black History Month and helping SA become more inclusive and organized — but wishes she had more time to get more done.

“I don’t think I am satisfied, but I feel like that’s how every president and vice president feel after they end the sessions. There is always something more,” she said. “Right now I am happy, extremely happy. I am happy with the relationships I built, with the work that I have done, and I am happy to focus on the next steps in my career and my life.”