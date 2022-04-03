SA elections are a prime opportunity for students to fundamentally change SU

Syracuse University is a well established institution with colleges that are nationally ranked, but there are some clear drawbacks that come with this institution, and the students are very aware. They are not afraid to talk about them, but some students miss the opportunity to vote in elections and choose candidates that can help fix SU’s faults.

The Student Association’s election will be taking place from April 4-8. Students should vote to translate their preferences into action.

SA acts as an undergraduate student government: its main goal is tackling issues undergraduates may face and acting as a representative for them. According to its website, “The Student Association works with the University’s administrators to improve all facets of your undergraduate life and ensure that your concerns are heard.” SA is the best way for students to turn issues into action items.

It is vital that SU students civically engage with the campus they resided in. Anna Mulhernn, a freshman at SU, said that SA represents the SU community, and students should get involved in the voting process.

“You don’t want to complain about something that you didn’t put your voice into,” Mulhernn said. “At the end of the day you want to be able to use your voice, and this is your chance to use your voice.”

There are many passionate students running for SA who are here to support students with many common problems and want to make SU the best place for all undergraduate students. For that to happen, students need to increase the voter turnout to make the change they want. Voting in this election is a good opportunity to elect students who will stand up to the strong administrative powers who have the ability to make a noticeable change.

Ella Schulhof also understands the value of a vote and is adamant that she will be voting in this year’s election.

“Yes. I’m voting. I’m voting for people I know who are passionate and willing to change the school,” Schulhof said. “Everyone should vote. … If you’re not exercising your right to vote you’re throwing away your opportunity.”

I encourage all SU students to participate in this upcoming election, as it is a huge way to share your voice. The more students collectively come together, the more likely we are to have a better campus that can be improved for everyone.

Sophia Leone is a freshman broadcast, digital journalism major with a minor in political science. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].