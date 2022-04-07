SA candidates Jordan Pierre, Lauren Gloster break down main campaign issues

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jordan Pierre and Lauren Gloster are one of the three campaigns running for the positions of the Student Association president and vice president.

Pierre, a junior broadcast and digital journalism major in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, comes from Brooklyn, New York. Gloster, a sophomore public health major in the Falk College, comes from Harlem, New York.

Pierre said his personal reasons for running were to improve certain aspects of Syracuse University to make it more comfortable for students of color and to amplify the different opinions of students to school administrators.

“I decided I want to run for president of the SA because I feel like they have a lot of power, but not a lot of people are aware of the power they possess as a student body,” Pierre said. “I wanted to put myself in a position where I can have a voice at the table and speak with administrators.”

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

The two candidates adopted the campaign slogan of “Ubuntu,” meaning “I am because you are.” Pierre believes any representative of the student body should live up to this principle because every student representative must be a mirror to their constituents.

“We also understood that we are not always going to be the voice for all students. We consider ourselves consensus builders and that we will create spaces to have other people come and vocalize what they want to see changed,” Pierre said.

In terms of policy, Pierre wishes to establish an orientation week event for students of color, bring back meal swipes to the Schine Student Center and open a justice center that allows formerly incarcerated people to earn a bachelor’s or an associate degree.

Gloster has affirmed her support for implementing a broader food security program that serves both SU students and the wider Syracuse community.

“We hope to make a significant impact on this campus for everybody, not just a specific demographic of people,” Gloster said.