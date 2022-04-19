Soothe your munchies with these cheap and easy-to-make snacks

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

We all know what follows the initial jokes, laughter and tiredness when getting high: hunger. As someone who thrives on routine, especially when it comes to scheduling meals, I don’t slack on preparing snacks and meals for when my friends and I get high.

So when you’re getting baked, you should budget some prep time to satisfy your inevitable munchie cravings. While Marshall Street restaurants and Gopuff offer snacks and meals prepared for you, making your munchie meals will save you delivery costs and give you and your friends activities to conquer while high.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas are a quintessential meal for my friends and me when we’re baked. This is a make-it-what-you-want type of meal. If all you have on hand are prepared tortillas and shredded cheese, you have a quesadilla in a matter of minutes. But my friends and I don’t shy away from a cooking challenge when we’re high. I like to take leftover chicken and shred it, slice up some jalapeños, dice a tomato and sprinkle on shredded cheese. Once the tortillas are slightly golden brown after cooking them in a pan, have hardened on the outside, and the cheese has melted all the way through, they are perfect to cut into quarters and enjoy with salsa and sour cream.

Edible Cookie Dough

Before packing a bowl, prepare this edible cookie dough recipe that will last up to three months in the freezer. This recipe is a bit more hands-on and will taste so much better chilled, so it’s worth budgeting about 10 minutes before smoking or while your marijuana-infused edibles are kicking in to mix a batch of this cookie dough up. While this recipe calls for chocolate chips, you can substitute them for your other favorite candies, like Reese’s Pieces or chopped up Snickers, or spices like cinnamon.

Frozen Pizza

During the pandemic, I learned frozen pizzas are essential foods to always have stocked in your fridge whether you’re a college student or a full-time working adult. A single pizza can act as a meal if you’re on your own or a snack for a small crowd. My frozen pizza affinity rests with Amy’s Kitchen, but Tops Friendly Markets sells so many brands that offer various toppings, sizes and gluten-free options. Whether I’m high or not, I like to start with a cheese frozen pizza and add my own toppings, like sliced cherry tomatoes, jalapeños and extra cheese. While I don’t always add meat to frozen pizzas, pepperoni, shredded chicken and sausage are great options to bolster your pie. Don’t forget to set a timer while your pizza is in the oven, and make sure to lay it on the oven grates to get a crispy bottom crust