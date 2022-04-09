Shaleah Colaire highlights several top 10 finishes at Alumni Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This weekend, Syracuse traveled to the University of Miami to compete in the Alumni Invitational.

The meet began on Friday night in the women’s high jump. Olivia Etienvre placed 14th of 14 competitors as she managed to clear the 1.52m bar on her second attempt but was not able to jump over the 1.57m bar.

The action continued on Saturday beginning with the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Shaleah Colaire finished first amongst Syracuse runners placing sixth overall finishing in just under 14 seconds at 13.95. CJ Fox and Kirstyn Schechter followed closely behind Colaire placing 12th (14.62) and 16th (15.05), respectively. Sheridan McGadden and Etienvre rounded out the race for the Orange with McGadden coming in 22nd (15.65) and Etienvre coming in 25th (17.36).

The next race was the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Syracuse finished with three of its five runners inside the top 10. Jaheem Hayles placed fourth overall finishing in 13.69. Isaiah Lewis placed eighth, finishing in 14.46 seconds. David Peters finished just six one-hundredths of a second behind Lewis at 14.52, good for ninth place. Naseem Smith placed 14th finishing at 14.75 and Xayvion Perkins rounded out the race for SU placing in 16th (14.79).

Kahniya James and Kaleia Arrington competed next in the women’s 100-meter dash. James finished in eighth place at 11.88 and Arrington finished in 12.35 seconds, which was good for 26th place.

On the other side in the men’s 100-meter dash, Trei Thorogood was the lone Syracuse runner. Thorogood placed 12th in the race finishing in just over 10.5 seconds at 10.66.

In the women’s 200-meter race, where Janelle Pottinger and Arrington placed 20th and 22nd, respectively. Pottinger finished in 24.98 and Arrington finished in 25.09 seconds. Jana Riley rounded out the race for Syracuse and placed 51st in 27.63 seconds.

In the final race of the weekend, the men’s 200-meter, Thorogood was again the only runner for Syracuse in the race. Thorogood placed 13th overall finishing in 21.57 seconds.