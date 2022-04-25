I In 2018, 17 freshmen in the fashion design program stepped into the Nancy Cantor Warehouse for the first time. They didn’t yet know that they would spend every waking moment of their senior year here. Professor Kirsten Schoonmaker said every student in the fashion design program comes to Syracuse University with a passion and a creative vision. It is the job of every professor the students interact with at the School of Design to help support and give them the tools to bring this vision to life.





Racks of clothes for each model fill the dressing room in anticipation of the show.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

On Friday, friends, family, faculty and staff packed the seventh floor of the Warehouse to see what every senior had spent countless hours producing.

Seniors in the fashion design major spend countless hours working on their collections in the weeks leading up to the fashion show.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

The students were tasked with designing, illustrating and physically constructing a six-piece collection over the course of the 2021-22 school year. The senior fashion show allows students to showcase their work in a professional manner, close to industry standards.

A model applies her makeup as she prepares to showcase the work of several seniors’ collections.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Each of the students’ participating in the fashion show had collections with a unique style and backstory. While a number of them drew inspiration from their personal experiences or family, some were influenced by history, literature or music when creating their pieces.

From learning how to thread a needle to creating a six-piece collection the class of 2022 has grown together as people and as designers.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

One senior, Calla Kremidas, used designs she drew when she was 6 and 7 years old as the inspiration for her collection. Her mom had held on to her childhood sketchbooks after all these years and suggested to Kremidas that she take a look at them again when she started her senior year. “Looking back through (the sketchbooks), I saw that I could really turn it into something real now and make it so that it matches who I am today, and all that I’ve learned over the past 15 years or so,” Kremidas said.

Inspired by sketches she created when she was 6 and 7, Calla Kremidas recreated some of her childhood drawings in the form of actual clothing by using custom printed fabric and laser cut leather pieces.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Calla Kremidas adjusts her garments to make sure they are the precise measurements to perfectly fit her models.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

She used custom printed fabric, laser-cut leather and hand-crafted macrame to bring her childhood sketches to life and create a collection with a childlike whimsical feeling.

The Syracuse University School of Design is home to the fashion design major, a small major that allows students to develop intimate relationships with classmates and professors.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Similar to Kremidas, Emily Goldberg drew inspiration from a single phrase her mother told her growing up. “She would always say ‘Things always get better,’” Goldberg said. “She would make me repeat that after her as many times as it took me to start believing it.”

Student’s in the fashion design program are tasked with creating a six-piece collection as their senior project.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Students work on the pieces they have been designing since the beginning of their senior year in anticipation of the showcase at the end of the semester.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

She combined the attitude her mother instilled in her with a time period that she felt embodied optimism for the future, and ended up with a 1960s space age surrealism-themed collection. By mixing many bright colors, structures and organic shapes with the 1960s fashion of mini dresses and high turtlenecks, Goldberg used clothing to communicate the value of optimism.

Inspired by a phrase her mother has said her whole life—“Things always get better”—Emily Goldberg used bright colors and 1960s fashion styles to create a collection to illustrate space-age surrealism and futuristic optimism.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Although some of the designers thought of their family when thinking about ideas for their collection, others took a different route and found inspiration in different elements of their lives. Yianni Biniaris combined his love of nature and rock music to create a collection of sustainable pieces made entirely from biodegradable materials. Biniaris sourced some of his fabrics from his grandmother’s village in Cyprus to help tell the “off the grid” part of his collection’s story.

Yianni Binaris hand stitches leather bags to complete his collection—a combination of the grunginess of rock and roll with the natural elements of French classical music and lavender fields.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

The seniors wait with their models before taking the final walk down the runway at the end of the show.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

To convey a combination of the “love, sex, drugs” grungy feel of rock and roll, French classical music, lavender fields and an “off the grid” natural aspect, Biniaris used raw edges and burned pieces paired with lace and fresh flowers. Another senior, Jordan Lipkind, drew inspiration from the Italian Renaissance for her collection. She said she wanted to take the classical style of the Renaissance and combine it with what could be considered the modern renaissance — the period the world is going through today, with things like the internet and space travel. “When I was traveling abroad in London, I was sort of thinking about the future, and I was a little nervous about graduating, especially in such weird times,” Lipkind said. “So I wanted to do something coming of age-ish.”

Jordan Lipkind used AI image generation technology to create fabric for her Italian Renaissance inspired senior collection.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Jordan Lipkind marks the hem of the pants on her model during a fitting in the days leading up to the show.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Lipkind used the modern technology of artificial intelligence image generation to create her own fabric for her collection, which she combined with jewel tones and Renaissance-style silhouettes. After spending hours upon hours on these pieces, the seniors had mixed emotions about the show and how it represents an end to an era.

Designers and models gather in the dressing room as the anticipation of the show starts to fill the air.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Meghan Coy directs her models backstage to make sure they go on in the correct order for her collection.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“I can’t even imagine not being here every day of my life,” Goldberg said. “We’ve literally been here every day for the whole semester, staying up late, not getting any sleep, only thinking about (the collections) and nothing else.” Goldberg said thinking about being done with everything feels surreal. Many of the seniors would spend, on average, eight hours every day of the school week at the Warehouse working on their pieces. Not having to worry about it anymore and being able to move onto the next project — something that once might have seemed like it would never happen — is now becoming a reality.

Models add the finishing touches to their looks backstage moments before taking to the runway.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Designer Amy Martino poses with a model, one of her sorority sisters who wore Martino’s collection for the senior show.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“It’s the first time I feel like all of us feel really accomplished,” Cassie Araujo said. “It really shows who we are as designers.” Being able to showcase their work not only in the sense of who they are as designers, but sharing it with their loved ones and seeing their work being worn by an actual person was a dream come true for some of the students.

Representing the combination of celebration and luxury, Nicole Contente chose bright colors and glimmering details to depict elements of the Art Deco art movement, jazz music and excitement after the Great Depression and World War II.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

A collection inspired by a psychology class entitled sensation and perception, Grace Losey used flowing organza and fun shapes to mimic the human nervous system in her pieces.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Meghan Coy created her senior collection in order to address the unsustainable practices of the fashion industry. By using recycled excess fabric and zero-waste pattern techniques, Coy decided to promote slow fashion.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“I’m excited for actual models to be wearing our stuff, because in other classes, we look at it on a dress form, talk about it, and then never see it again,” Lipkind said. Despite all of the excitement floating through the air at the Warehouse the day of the show, there was also a bittersweetness looming nearby. The seniors had been together for four years and have been through everything, including a pandemic, with each other by their sides.

Taking inspiration from Jane Austen’s novel Emma, Maya Campos designed her collection using pastel colors and early 1800s English silhouettes in mind.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“We’ve been together since 2018 and after (Friday), it’s like, ‘What’s next?’ Everyone’s going to go their separate ways and do their own thing, and it’s going to be crazy,” Goldberg said. “On Friday, I’m going to be obviously overwhelmed with happiness and relief that it is over, but I’m also going to feel sad.” Senior Isaac Haseltine described the time he has spent at SU as having flown by, however, with graduation right around the corner, students are still having a hard time coming to terms that everything is almost over.

Isaac Haseltine’s collection takes the stage as a bridal wear style collection inspired by the philosophy of yin and yang and the harmony of life and death.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Using fabric given to him by his grandmother, Issac Haseltine wanted to communicate a story through his collection; the story of marriage and the harmony between life and death.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“It’ll really hit when I walk out of this building for the last time, knowing I’ll never come back,” Haseltine said. “I’ll probably shed a few tears in the parking lot before I go.” The small size of the program allows students and professors to develop relationships on a more intimate level than larger programs. Fashion design professors program at the School of Design see these students learn and shape who they are through SU.

At the end of the runway the designer poses with all of their models as a photographer captures their photo.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

Members of the audience record the fashion show to share with those not in attendance.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“You sort of predict in the beginning who’s going to do what, and I’m 100% of the time wrong,” said Todd Conover, professor of the senior collection course. He said it is always exciting to see where they are going to go and what direction appeals to them as they develop as designers. There are things like what they will put themselves out there for that he can never predict.

Madison Meyer’s collection entitled FACES was inspired by her desire to draw stick figures and “silly little faces”. A combination of street and leisure wear, Meyer’s fall season pieces consisted of oversized, comfy, cotton garments.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

At some fashion schools, students will have professors their freshman year for their beginning sewing class and then never see them again. Schoonmaker said SU and the School of Design is fortunate to not be that way. Schoonmaker, an assistant teaching professor at SU, teaches some of the early construction classes first year students are required to take. She also acted as the backstage coordinator during this year’s senior show.

Stemming from the original concept of increasingly vague childhood memories, Xinglan Stella Yan designed her collection using transparent organza to illustrate the fading of memory over time.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

“I feel privileged that we get to be as continuously supportive and involved with the students throughout their time (in the program),” Schoonmaker said. “I’m just very, very, very proud.”

Drawing inspiration from her first memory of fashion, playing dress up, Amy Martino designed her collection with the goal of making pieces that could be versatile and mix and match with one another.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor