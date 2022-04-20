People shouldn’t feel guilty about smoking marijuana

It has been over a year since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that legalized recreational marijuana use in New York while expunging past convictions involving the drug.

Despite cannabis being decriminalized, the stereotypes and beliefs about the drug may still persist on campus because not much has changed in the university community. Syracuse University has continued to comply with federal regulations about marijuana, and it hasn’t made any changes to the campus drug policy for recreational or medical use.

Additionally, the student body isn’t made up completely of New York residents, and many students are from places where marijuana is still illegal and socially frowned upon.

According to the National Library of Medicine, feelings of guilt and shame may arise in students who want to smoke or students who perceive themselves as enjoying marijuana too much or too often. Despite having a moderate use of the substance, some people may feel like they use it excessively or in an unhealthy way. Whether the feelings of guilt and shame stem from religion, late ’90s drug programs or family beliefs, they’re dangerous, and they rely on old stereotypes.

Smoking marijuana isn’t something any adult should feel guilt or shame about. Whether they’re a stressed college student or a busy parent, marijuana is an option that adults should be able to explore for stress relief and recreational enjoyment.

Loading…

When asked if students and local residents should feel guilty about smoking marijuana, graduate student Angela Scipione said, “No, I don’t think students should feel guilty, as long as they don’t let it affect their studies. I think it becomes a problem once a student uses it to cope with all their problems instead of dealing with them.”

Another graduate student, Iyee Jagne responded to the same question and said, “No, because it is legal in New York, so people should not be ashamed because they are not doing anything wrong.”

Marijuana is not the same controversial topic it was twenty years ago; the substance is legal in 18 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

When people think about smoking marijuana, the legality is significant, but it’s not the most important part of the conversation anymore. The impact of the war on drugs and social stereotypes have quickly gained value as points to consider because they informed people’s beliefs about marijuana for years.

Black and Hispanic communities were overpoliced as a result of the war on drugs, leading to disproportionate arrests, convictions and imprisonments in these communities and a massive increase in incarceration.

“Between 1975 and 2019, the U.S. prison population jumped from 240,593 to 1.43 million Americans. Among them, about 1 in 5 people were incarcerated with a drug offense listed as their most serious crime,” Aaron Morrison wrote in an Associated Press article.

The increase in incarceration fueled stereotypes of mistrust and criminality in Black and Hispanic communities. Due to the damage caused by federal drug policy, the first New York cannabis retail sales permits will be given to people who have or are directly impacted by cannabis-related convictions.

People in central New York and SU students must involve themselves in discussions about cannabis because dispensaries might make their arrival in Syracuse and the surrounding areas within the next year.

As a part of the decriminalization of marijuana in New York, there was the expectation that local towns and municipalities voted on whether or not they would want dispensaries and cannabis consumption businesses in their community. Some places in CNY have already voted on the issue and begun preparing local legislation.

Over a dozen municipalities in Onondaga County voted to prohibit the establishment of dispensaries for sales, but at least six municipalities will allow the sale of cannabis.

Even though no new recreational dispensaries have opened, the Cannabis Control Board estimated that they could start opening around spring 2023. No solid dates have been established, though.

Regardless of its history, cannabis is here to stay in Syracuse. SU students and the surrounding community shouldn’t feel shameful for using the substance.

​​Michael Spencer is a graduate student in public relations. His columns appear bi-weekly, and he can be reached at [email protected].