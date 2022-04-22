Observations from No. 4 SU’s loss to No. 3 BC: Comeback falls short, Carney returns

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After sweeping its two-game homestand, No. 4 Syracuse traveled to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to face No. 3 Boston College for the first time since the Orange fell 16-10 in the 2021 National Championship game.

On Friday, it was back and forth in the first half with each team leading at one point as BC entered halftime with a 7-6 lead. The third quarter was dominated by the Eagles, who outscored the Orange 5-2 and led by five goals early in the fourth quarter. A quick SU comeback cut the deficit to one, but the Eagles pulled away in the final minutes to secure the victory as Charlotte North led all players with six points.

Here are some observations from No. 4 SU’s (13-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast) 15-13 loss to No. 3 Boston College (14-2, 6-2 ACC):

Fourth-quarter comeback falls short

In the fourth quarter, Meaghan Tyrrell had the ball along the right side of the 8-meter, trying to dodge past her defender who was tightly guarding her. Meaghan decided to roll back down the right side towards the crease and shoot it with a narrow gap to cut the Eagles lead to 13-11 after SU trailed by as many as five in the fourth quarter.

Kate Mashewske secured the subsequent draw and Kayla Treanor called a timeout to regroup. On the following possession, Emily Hawryschuk pivoted, going from left to right which created just enough of a window to get it in the net, to cut the Eagles lead to one with nine minutes left. But the Eagles would respond with a goal from Belle Smith to make it 14-12.

Hawryschuk had another opportunity to cut the lead back to one on the free position, winding up and going low, but the shot was saved by goalie Rachel Hall and BC collected the ground ball. BC would score on that subsequent possession to extend its lead to 15-12. And on the final major opportunity for the Orange, Sam Swart had a look in front of the left side of the crease, but the shot went high and out, and the Eagles were the closest to it.

Fouls, shooting space violations

In the second quarter, Cassidy Weeks lined up at the left side of the 8-meter for a free-position shot after SU was called for a shooting space violation, which occurs when a defender runs into the shooting lane of the attacker. Weeks decided to reset to the top of the 12-meter, which allowed North to position herself where Weeks was originally standing. North received a pass and winded up to shoot, but again SU was called for a shooting space violation.

North missed the free-position shot wide, but BC regained possession on the subsequent play, and the Eagles were once again awarded a free position — the third one awarded in a minute-long span — but the shot again went wide.

On another play, Katie Goodale tried to check Caitlynn Mossman as she dodged towards the crease, but Goodale forced Mossman to the ground, conceding yet another free position. Similarly in the third quarter, BC’s Hollie Schleicher dodged all the way into the 8-meter before three Orange defenders collapsed on her with one illegally checking her stick. BC, however, elected to reset on this free position.

To end the first half, Belle scored with 2.8 seconds left, but the goal was the part of a subsequent possession from a free-position reset. In the game, BC had eight free-position shots.

Besides free-position fouls, SU picked up multiple cards. Jenny Markey picked up a yellow in the first quarter and then Swart received one in the second quarter. As Hunter Roman led the Eagles’ clear, Swart tripped her from behind and earned a yellow card, which sent a frustrated Swart to sit for two minutes as BC received a woman-up opportunity. Markey would receive her second yellow in the third quarter, disqualifying her from the game.

Draw control struggles early, improves late in the game

After combining for 30 draw controls in SU’s wins over Cornell and Louisville, draw specialist Mashewske and the draw unit struggled against North — BC’s draw control specialist — and its draw unit, mostly in the first three quarters.

Whether it was an outright victory for BC on the draw or a draw control violation, the Eagles received numerous offensive opportunities due to its successes on the draw. On one play, after Mashewske secured the draw and began running towards the restraining line, her stick was checked from behind, forcing a loose ball, which was scooped up by the Eagles.

On another play, as the ball was loose as a result of the draw, Natalie Smith was chasing down the closest Eagle player to the ball, but she was called for holding, conceding the ball back to the Eagles.

But in the fourth quarter, as the Orange started to quickly cut the deficit, Mashewske started to win consecutive draw controls, which allowed SU to have multiple scoring chances. In the game, SU lost the draw control battle 16-15.

Carney returns

After leaving the game against No. 1 North Carolina with a leg injury late in the first half, Megan Carney made her first appearance for the Orange after missing the last three games. It wasn’t her best performance, but Carney still contributed offensively for SU.

To extend SU’s lead to 2-1, Carney scored a close-range goal off an assist from Natalie. And to level the game at six in the second quarter, Carney approached a screen set by Meaghan at the center of the 8-meter where Carney found her for an easy finish.

The night wasn’t perfect for Carney, occasionally having turnovers here and there. In the fourth quarter after SU had cut its five-goal deficit to one, Carney had a breakaway opportunity approaching the 12-meter, but her stick was checked from behind and she turned the ball over.

Sloppy turnovers

In the second quarter, as Mashewske began to get the ball to the attack down the left side of the field prior to reaching the restraining line, she attempted to complete a short pass, but it went behind her intended target and allowed the Eagles to secure an easy ground ball.

Hawryschuk had the ball behind the net and intended to pass it to a cutter in the center of the 8-meter just in front of the cage for an easy finish, but the pass didn’t connect, which allowed BC to begin its counterattack. North approached the ball at the top of the 12-meter and she found a wide-open Jenn Medjid at the left side of the crease, who placed it past Kimber Hower for an easy goal.

On another play, Markey spun around her defender and dodged towards goal. She tried to pass it to Carney but the ball was deflected by Hall. It was another misconnection on a simple pass that contributed to a slow third quarter where the Eagles outscored the Orange 5-2, creating a four-goal lead entering the fourth quarter.