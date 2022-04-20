New York state still needs to repair the damage done by marijuana drug charges

On March 31, 2021, New York state legalized the use of recreational marijuana. While New York being the 16th state to legalize recreational marijuana created an opportunity to learn from other states’ processes, there are still many ways legalization has fallen short.

We cannot forget that Black people were unfairly imprisoned for low-level marijuana charges and are still suffering the consequences. More than 40 years after President Richard Nixon called drug abuse “America’s public enemy number one” and started the ongoing disastrous global campaign created by the U.S. government known as the war on drugs, the damage done to the communities affected has still not been repaired.

Although recreational marijuana is now legal, it is still affecting the lives of those unfairly imprisoned and currently incarcerated, in particular the lives of Black people who were targeted at a disproportionate rate to their white counterparts. The American Civil Liberties Union reported that from 2001-10 Black individuals were four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession despite white people being just as likely to use marijuana.

New York state is clearly trying to right their wrongs by expunging records and distributing licenses to those convicted of drug crimes, but it isn’t enough. The courts have up to two years to expunge records — it needs to be faster. Additionally, New York state should allocate funding to communities disproportionately affected by marijuana-related arrests and those imprisoned for marijuana should be compensated for their time spent in prison. While money cannot begin to give back the time lost, it is a necessary acknowledgement of the damage done.

To preserve Black and brown communities, it is important to reinvest in these areas and reeducate police to avoid excessive use of force and understand the damage done to these communities by their predecessors. Lawmakers need to be aware of supporting communities of color that have endured unjust and unfair treatment from the justice system. If rehabilitation is not enacted, then white people are legalizing marijuana while Black and brown people are put behind bars for using it.

Additionally, the cultural stigma around marijuana needs to change. Society has stigmatized marijuana users to be criminals and dangerous. These perceptions especially hurt Black and brown communities. Expunging records and issuing licenses is not enough — changing the perception is critical to reshape the narrative around the war on drugs.

But this is only possible if the government and the community come together. The government needs to make the effort to reallocate money, alter laws and reform police forces. People and communities need to reeducate themselves to rethink stigmatization and stereotyping.

Syracuse University is in a tough position because marijuana use, though legal in New York state, is still illegal federally. Therefore, if SU was to accept the usage of marijuana on campus, it would be breaking the law as an institution that accepts money from the federal government. One solution is to turn its attention to community outreach.

The university, for example, could disperse resources and utilize their law school to help members of the community. The SU College of Law already has a Criminal Defense Clinic that provides legal counsel to people within Onondaga County charged with misdemeanors or violations, which would be a good model for helping community members facing drug charges.

Although the state is taking a step in the right direction by legalizing marijuana, institutions like New York’s government and SU can and should be doing more to challenge stigmas surrounding marijuana use and support the communities that have been significantly and negatively impacted by the historic criminality of marijuana.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board serves as the voice of the organization and aims to contribute the perspectives of students to discussions that concern Syracuse University and the greater Syracuse community. The editorial board’s stances are determined by a majority of its members. You can read more about the editorial board here. Are you interested in pitching a topic for the editorial board to discuss? Email [email protected].