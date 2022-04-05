Mayor Ben Walsh announces ARPA dashboard to track proposed investments

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

As part of the city of Syracuse’s commitment to data-driven governance and transparency, Mayor Ben Walsh announced the launch of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dashboard. Developed by the Office of Accountability, Performance and Innovation, the new dashboard includes all approved and proposed investments within the city.

As of April 5, the dashboard displays one project as complete, 39 in progress and 21 as in the planning stage.

The total spending process — which is broken down into total money budgeted, authorized and spent — shows the amount approved by the Syracuse Common Council to be spent, the authorized amount from the federal government and the sum of the expenditures and money financially committed.

Total authorized spending is currently at $123 million, with $48.2 million in budgeted spending and $13.9 million spent. Priority area progress breaks down the project status of economy, families, government and infrastructure. Finally, priority area spending splits the money among priority area projects into budgeted and spent money.

Syracuse has allocated staff resources to program management and oversight to monitor spending, according to a release from the city. Data on the status of ARPA projects, total spending progress, priority area progress and priority area spending can be found on the dashboard. Updates on budgeted projects will take place weekly, but may vary over time.

Last year, the city allocated some of the money given through the ARPA to Criminal Observation and Protection System cameras, including six “SU-linked locations.”

After ARPA was signed into law in March 2021, Walsh unveiled a strategy plan for the city’s allocation of funds broken down into four categories: enhancing government response and resilience, investing in jobs and economic recovery, transforming infrastructure and public spaces as well as supporting children, families and neighborhoods.

“ARPA is a once-in-a-generation investment in our City. We want to ensure that we are using it as an opportunity to pioneer data-driven culture to City Government, a key tenet of Mayor Walsh’s priorities,” Syracuse Chief of Data and Innovation Nicolas Diaz said.