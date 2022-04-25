The Marshall, Allyn Innovation Center among SU’s summer construction projects

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On April 18, Vice President and Chief Campus Facilities Officer Pete Sala sent a campus-wide email listing construction projects set to start this summer and during the fall 2022 semester.

“There are many renovations and major projects planned throughout campus that will enhance the student experience, academic experience and overall enjoyment of our beautiful campus,” Sala told The Daily Orange.

The Marshall is scheduled to undergo construction to transition including the addition of door operators, building entrance card access, network wiring and a loading dock at the rear of the building to improve the move-in and move-out processes.

Syracuse University alumni Bill and Penny Allyn made a $2.28 million donation to SU, some of which will help fund the construction of the Allyn Innovation Center. The center is meant to be an “invention accelerator (providing) the structure for students to design, prototype and pitch innovative products with real-world applications,” according to an SU press release.





The first phase of the Link Hall renovation, a part of the Allyn Innovation Center construction, is scheduled for this summer. It will include new entries on the south side and west side of the building, including an accessible entrance in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act. Construction is set to begin in May and will be complete in October 2022.

The phase will also include the addition of a penthouse to expand mechanical room space and upgrades to central mechanical and electrical systems, which is expected to be complete in December 2022.

Additionally, phase one of construction on the John A. Lally Athletics Complex is set to begin this spring. The multi-year, multi-phase project includes the re-naming of the Manley Field House complex to the Lally Athletics complex, in honor of SU alumnus John Lally and his wife Laura with their $25 million donation for the athletics department. A new entry is scheduled for construction at the Simmons wing and a new plaza will be built.

Several residence halls’ bathrooms are also scheduled for renovations. Haven Hall’s communal restrooms will be converted to single user bathrooms on floors four through 11. All 40 restrooms in Brewster and Boland halls will be receiving new epoxy flooring, paint and lighting.

Brewster, Boland and Brockway halls will receive a new electrical power duct bank. The construction will result in a closure to the BBB Garage.

Floors one through five are scheduled for renovation in DellPlain Hall, including accessibility improvements, a new control desk at the main entrance and new flooring, finishes and furniture. The construction will begin after Commencement and is scheduled to finish in August 2022.

The Center for Science and Technology is scheduled to undergo a laboratory renovation. New mechanical systems will be built to support all laboratories in the west wing in addition to renovating 12 laboratory bays. A new seminar room will also be built next to the chemistry office. The project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.

“Quite a bit of research has changed so much over the years that we need our space to be attractive to attract the best, from students to faculty to researchers,” Sala told The D.O. “We want the best.”

Upgrades to the steam systems are scheduled for Comstock Avenue and Watson Hall. The majority of work will be along the south side of Waverly Avenue and will require a Comstock Avenue closure, from University Place to Waverly Avenue, for approximately eight weeks starting in June.

The Carrier Dome is also scheduled for steam upgrades. Work will begin after the Paul McCartney concert on June 4 and impact both pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the stadium from June 6 to Aug. 19.

Bird Library’s entrances are set to receive upgrades, including the replacement of the north and south entrances to the building. Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the opposite entrance during the work.

A new gateway sign will be added between the Schine Student Center and the Newhouse School of Public Communications. A second gateway sign will be installed on the lawn west of Newhouse 3.

Additionally, the sidewalks with stairs and ramps leading to the Einhorn Family Walk will be replaced by a sloped sidewalk to improve accessibility.