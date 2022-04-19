Man arrested for shooting 5 people, killing 1 in Armory Square

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A suspect was arrested on Tuesday for shooting five people in Armory Square early Saturday morning, killing one and injuring four others, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting occurred on the 300 block of South Clinton Street between Al’s Wine and Whiskey Lounge and DP Dough just after midnight on Saturday, according to syracuse.com.

Akok Lual was the sole fatality in the shooting. The 24 year old’s younger brother, Lual, was also shot early Saturday morning. Their parents told syracuse.com that Lual, while initially listed as being in critical condition, is doing much better.

The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have not been identified by police, according to syracuse.com.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the shooting broke out after an argument between several people, but police have not said if any of the victims of the shooting were involved in the argument.

Brandon Rolfe, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Rolfe is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning, First Chief Assistant District Attorney Joseph T. Coolican said, according to syracuse.com. He is currently being held at Onondaga County Justice Center.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.