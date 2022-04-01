Defenseman Jessica DiGirolamo earns USCHO 3rd team honors

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

On Friday, the U.S. College Hockey Online named Syracuse defenseman Jessica DiGirolamo to its All-USCHO third team. DiGirolamo is the only player on the Orange to receive a spot on any of the All-USCHO teams. This already adds to DiGirolamo’s growing awards list this season as she won College Hockey America’s defenseman of the year award.

In a season that saw her shot more than any previous season, DiGirolamo led all SU defensemen in scoring, with six goals and 19 points. She won three Defenseman of the Month awards and earned five Defenseman of the Week honors throughout the season. In a loss to Colgate on Oct. 4, DiGirolamo set the program record for points by a defenseman (77) when she assisted on the team’s only goal. DiGiorlamo scored a goal in four straight games in October.

As DiGirolamo continued to tally points, the Orange began improving and eventually secured the top seed and home-ice advantage in the CHA Tournament. In Syracuse’s overtime win in the semifinals over RIT, the graduate student assisted on two of Abby Moloughney’s three goals.

Then in the CHA Championship against Mercyhurst, DiGirolamo recorded the primary assist on Sarah Thompson’s overtime goal to send the Orange to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. Following the tournament, DiGirolamo was named to the CHA Championship All-Tournament team.