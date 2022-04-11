International Taste Festival showcases Syracuse’s worldly cuisine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Exposition Center is usually 110,000 square feet of clear open space, but this weekend the floor was transformed into a foodie’s paradise. Local food vendors set up shop all over the center, offering tastes from a wide variety of cultures and countries. Smells of delicious fried foods and sweet treats filled the air as people chowed down on food, walking from station to station.

The International Taste Festival showcased the diverse community of central New York with food from around the world, along with live entertainment. This was the first International Taste Festival in Syracuse, and it had a large community turnout right as doors to the New York State Fairgrounds opened at noon on Saturday. The event featured various countries and cultures from around the world including Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

The purpose behind the International Taste Festival is to showcase different cultures and cuisines not only found around the world but also right here in central New York, according to its Facebook page.

Stephanie Pestillo, the event’s organizer, has a long career in event planning, public relations and community outreach. Pestillo is no stranger to planning a variety of events, but this one “is a whole different realm in itself,” as she was planning for a total of 50 vendors, she said.

“In the area, we have so many diverse communities and so many diverse cultures,” Pestillo said. “So we wanted to bring everyone together at one event in one location. Because why not?”

There were over 50 stands set up in the Exposition Center, and some stands sold freshly prepared food, while others sold crafts. The center was divided into eight sections: Artisans and Crafters, Pan African Cuisine, Foods of the Americas, Middle Eastern Treats, Tastes of Europe, Asian Creations, Kid’s Country and Sponsors. There also was a large stage in the center for entertainment.

Each food vendor offered various dishes which included at least one sample dish for $2.

Joe Shandrowski, co-owner of Colossal Kielbasa, was just one of five Taste of Europe vendors at the event. His business specializes in homemade perogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and more.

He said he and his brothers began the business at their church as a fundraiser. After much popularity and demand, they decided to turn their cooking into a limited liability company.

Now, one and a half years later, the business has events booked into December. Shandrowski said the International Taste Festival was something they were looking forward to as a new business.

“It’s a great way to get ourselves out there,” Shandrowski said. “Especially since we also do orders through the mail, it would be a great way to expand our horizons.”

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Not only did the event feature multiple stands of foods, but it also presented live entertainment, crafters and artisans spots. The event kicked off with the Syracuse Highland Pipe Band, and the first night ended with a fireworks show. Other acts included Saint Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church Dancers, Central Bellydance School of Syracuse, Rince Na Sonas School of Irish Dance and Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra.

Matthew Balamont, owner of Al Dente’s Pizza, Pasta & More also set up shop for the festival. His team serves up American Italian takeout and was excited to participate in the food festival, he said.

“We do a lot for catering with the fairgrounds so we love it and love coming here,” Balamont said. “We all really enjoy what we do.”

Fair Deli Craft Beer, a local deli which serves classics like reubens and burgers, decided to switch things up at the International Taste Festival by offering Middle Eastern foods at their stand. Items for sale included a bechamel pasta, khichdi, spinach pie, chicken shawarma and knafeh for dessert.

Anne Marie Marji, one of the owners of Fair Deli Craft Beer, the family business, said they opened back in 2000 and have been working together ever since. Joining the event at the Expo Center was a great opportunity for Marji and the team to try something different for customers.

“We wanted to share our cultural foods that we don’t put on our everyday menu at the deli. So this was an exceptional day to do that,” Marji said.

The International Taste Festival brought multiple different cultures, customs and cuisines to one place for everyone in central New York to experience and enjoy.

“I hope the community leaves here like they’ve experienced something different and that they experienced a different culture or a different type of performance or a different activity that they never have before,” Pestillo said.