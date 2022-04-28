Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

L

ouise “Lou” Kearns’ memorial outside the entrance of the Slocum Supply Store is packed with sticky-notes of love and well-wishes. Pink daisies and white lilies dot the display, along with a small knitted mitten. But, among these more typical gestures is a collection of Lay’s potato chip bags.

Rachel Ly, a fifth-year architecture student at Syracuse University, said the chips are a memento. Ly worked with Kearns, who was the manager of the Slocum Supply Store.

“(Lou) frequently asked us — during (our) shifts — to buy her snacks throughout the day, and her favorite request was usually a bag of Lay’s for her to snack on,” Ly said in an email to The Daily Orange. “For her memorial we wanted to do something that honored her — something like an inside joke for all of us working, for her and her alone.”

Kearns died on April 14, School of Architecture Dean Michael Speaks announced the following day. She had worked at the university for 27 years.

Three students in SU’s School of Architecture — Dylan Fromm, Jediel Ponnudurai and Jingge Zhao — created a petition shortly following Kearns’ death. The group, along with at least 160 other architecture students, signed on to name the Slocum Supply Store after Kearns.

Between the School of Architecture’s undergraduate and graduate populations, there are around 820 students in the program. Over 19% of the population of the entire school signed the petition.

As of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the petition received 224 signatures in total.

The store is integral to students in the School of Architecture, serving as a hub where students can buy materials for their modeling projects.

In a school-wide email Wednesday, Speaks confirmed that the bookstore will be renamed. The sign, which greets students as they walk through the College Place entrance of Slocum Hall, will read “Lou Kearns Supply Store” starting Thursday afternoon.

Fromm and Ponnudurai wrote an email together to The D.O. saying Kearns deserved a permanent memorial to honor her. The pair noted her hard work, kindness and diligence.