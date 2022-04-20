Hawryschuk, Mashewske earn ACC honors after wins over Cornell, Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following No. 4 Syracuse’s multi-goal wins over Cornell and Louisville, attack Emily Hawryschuk and draw control specialist Kate Mashewske earned Atlantic Coast Conference weekly honors. Hawryschuk earned Offensive Player of the Week while Mashewske earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Against the Big Red, Hawryschuk recorded a career-high 11 points, recording seven goals and four assists, which surpassed her previous best, nine, set against Northwestern in March. Hawryschuk’s play fueled Syracuse’s 9-0 and 8-0 runs that secured a 20-9 victory.

Hawryschuk added five goals on Saturday against the Cardinals, four of which came in SU’s 12-goal third quarter. She left the Louisville game just three goals shy of Kayla Treanor’s career goals record, which she broke with a four-goal performance against Albany on Tuesday.

Mashewske combined for 30 draw controls over the two victories, including a career-high 19 draw controls against Louisville, which tied Treanor’s single-game record. Against Cornell, she recorded 11, but Treanor said she wasn’t “satisfied” with her performance on the draw. Through 16 games, Mashewske has recorded 135 draw controls while averaging 8.44 per game, which is the seventh-best in the country.

The Orange travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Friday to play No. 3 Boston College in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship. The teams split their four meetings last year, but the Eagles won the championship 16-10, led by Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North’s six goals.