Graduate student Asia Strong transfers to Syracuse

Former Wichita State forward Asia Strong has transferred to Syracuse, per a release from SU Athletics.

“We hit a home run with this young lady,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said about Strong. “Her basketball skillset is on the pro level! She is a fantastic communicator and is passionate about winning.”

In two seasons with the Shockers, Strong recorded 601 points and 286 rebounds in 48 games. She had a season-high 22 points this year in an 84-83 win over Tulane. In 29 starts, Strong averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

During her first season with Wichita State, Strong earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honors. She averaged 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, recording double figures in 16 of 18 games.

Strong is now at her fourth destination after starting her career at Bradley before transferring to Trinity Valley Community College for her sophomore season. At Bradley, Strong appeared in 12 games as a true freshman and scored a season-high eight points against Chicago State. At Trinity Valley during the 2020-21 season, Strong helped the team post a 32-1 record while averaging 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Strong is the seventh player to transfer to the Orange since Legette-Jack was named head coach of the Orange on March 26 and adds even more depth to Syracuse’s front court. Four players from last year’s squad have entered the transfer portal, and three have officially transferred to other Division I programs. Chrislyn Carr transferred to ACC powerhouse Louisville, while Christianna Carr and Priscilla Williams transferred to Arkansas and South Florida, respectively.