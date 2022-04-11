Former Syracuse women’s basketball player Sue Ludwig joins Felisha Legette-Jack’s staff

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Two weeks after Felisha Legette-Jack stepped into her role as Syracuse women’s basketball head coach, former SU point guard Sue Ludwig was announced as an assistant coach — the first addition to Legette-Jack’s staff.

Ludwig and Legette-Jack both came to Syracuse as freshmen in 1984. In their first season, the pair led the Orange to the program’s first Big East Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Ludwig served as SU’s point guard for four seasons, earning All-Big East first team honors in her senior season. She was the first player in program history to record 500 career assists and is currently ranked 17th on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list.

Ludwig has spent the last 31 years as the head varsity girls’ basketball coach at Syracuse’s Westhill Senior High School. She set a New York State Section III record for wins among female high school coaches with a career record 585-116. Ludwig led the Warriors to five New York State Regional Championships, including the state championship in 1996.

“My first big-time recruit to SU is signing my college point guard to join me on this journey to pursue championships through our CAB [character, academics, basketball] approach in the classroom and on the court,” Legette-Jack said in a statement. “Please help me welcome Sue Ludwig back home.”

