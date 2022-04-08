Emma Tyrrell out for season with lower-body injury

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse midfielder Emma Tyrrell will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a lower-body injury, per a Syracuse Athletics press release. The injury occurred in a practice following the Orange’s 18-6 win over Pittsburgh.

Through 12 games in 2022, Emma’s 50 points ranked No. 3 for the Orange, only behind her older sister Meaghan Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk with 67 and 51, respectively. Her 20 assists currently lead the Orange. Emma’s 10 free-position goals are tied with Hawryschuk for the most on the team, holding a 83% conversion rate.

Emma also played an integral role in the draw circle, securing 64 draw controls, which is second-most on the Orange only behind draw specialist Kate Mashewske. Emma’s efforts thus far have earned her a spot on Inside Lacrosse’s midseason All-American second team.

In SU’s win against Temple in late March, Emma recorded a career-high eight points scoring five goals and three assists. Three days later, she followed up that performance with seven points against then-No. 6 Loyola to hand the Greyhounds their first defeat of the season.

Syracuse finishes its four-game homestand on Saturday against No. 1 North Carolina at the Carrier Dome before traveling to Ithaca to face Cornell on Tuesday.