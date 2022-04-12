Emily Hawryschuk’s career-high 11 points carry No. 4 SU past Cornell in 20-9 win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, Emily Hawryschuk received a simple dump off pass behind the net from Olivia Adamson. Cornell goalie Katie McGahan didn’t expect Hawryschuk to have the angle to get the ball in the net from behind the goal, but in a matter of seconds, the graduate student snuck around the right side of the goal and shot through a tight window for her sixth goal of the game as part of an 8-0 Syracuse run that extended its lead to 12.

Hawryschuk’s career-high 11 points fueled No 4. Syracuse (11-3, 10-3 Atlantic Coast) past Cornell (7-5, 3-1 Ivy League) in a 20-9 victory that marked the Orange’s 14th straight win over the Big Red. On Tuesday, each team went on runs of multiple goals, but spurts of eight and nine straight goals by SU — led in large by Hawryschuk — was too much for the Big Red to handle.

Hawryschuk became the second-best goal-scorer in program history after she surpassed Christina Dove’s 250 goals. The Victor native now has 253 goals and is eight goals away from breaking Kayla Treanor’s career goal scoring record (260). Hawyrschuk also tied her career-high of seven goals previously set against Canisius two years ago, and broke her career-high of nine points that she recorded against Northwestern earlier in the season.

“I think having the night that I had tonight but also the team had tonight, I thought the team played awesome,” Hawryschuk said. “I think a lot of the looks came from everyone in the offense. It wasn’t an individual effort.”

Hawryschuk’s performance looked similar to how she performed against Northwestern in early March. She scored unassisted, off passes and on the free position, and not only did she set her career-high in points, but her four assists were also a career-best.

After Cornell jumped out a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first quarter, Hawryschuk responded by scoring two of the Orange’s first three goals and assisting the other. Her first goal came off the free position where she rifled it into the top of the net similar to how she’s done it all season. And on the other goal, she breezed past her defender near the left side of the net and scored.

Hawryschuk assisted SU’s first goal of the game, holding the ball at the top of the 8-meter and saw an open Payton Rowley just in front of the cage. Rowley, who filled the role of Emma Tyrrell and Megan Carney on Tuesday, scored a career-high three goals in just her fourth career appearance.

SU started slow, though, conceding a 5-0 run that started at the end of the first quarter and stretched until halfway into the second quarter. Included in that run was a goal from Genevieve DeWinter, who received a pass at the top of the 8-meter and shot it left-handed with three seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at three.

But similar to its game against Pitt, where they trailed 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, the Orange used the final three quarters to capture the lead, this time fueled by the 9-0 and 8-0 runs that included five goals from Hawryschuk.

“In the beginning, what we were doing, it was just average,” Hawryschuk said. “I thought the score reflected that, having it be as tight as it was. Ultimately, no doubt that we were going to pull it away and we did.”

Hawryschuk scored her 250th career goal during that 9-0 run when Adamson found her again, this time to the left of the goal as the graduate student faked the shot to create a small window past McGahan. And the final goal of the run also came from Hawryschuk. Similar to how she’s attempted her free-position shots all season, she winded up from the left side of the 8-meter and rather than dodging, she launched a shot into the upper-net, extending the lead to 12-6.

The best goal of the run wouldn’t come from Hawryschuk, but instead, Savannah Sweitzer. Throughout the game, it was common for Meaghan Tyrrell to stand on the right side of the offensive zone waiting for cutting runs by her teammates. Savannah made the cut toward the center of the 8-meter and Meaghan connected with her. But instead of shooting a traditional right-handed shot, she caught McGahan off-guard with a behind-the-back goal and the goal demonstrated the complete momentum shift the game took as the Big Red only scored two goals in the third quarter.

Cornell eventually stopped the damage momentarily as Katie Castiello scored two goals in 40 seconds, which cut the deficit to 12-8, but another 8-0 run by the Orange put the game out of reach. Hawryschuk scored two goals and three assists in that run, feeding goals to Sam Swart, Rowley and Meaghan. Meaghan and Adamson also contributed offensively with six and five points, respectively.

Treanor chose to keep her best attackers out on the field for the entirety of the game. Swart scored the final goal with four minutes left for SU, and DeWinter got the last of the evening, but at that point, the Orange had already secured their fifth double-digit victory of the season and Hawryschuk’s fifth game with at least four goals this season.

“Emily was fantastic tonight and she was a great finisher against a really good goalie and did a lot for us offensively in both halves,” Treanor said. “She just had a great night.”