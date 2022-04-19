Emily Hawryschuk breaks Syracuse’s career goals record

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With her 261st career-goal in the second quarter against UAlbany on Tuesday, Emily Hawryschuk is now Syracuse’s all-time leading goal-scorer, surpassing now-head coach Kayla Treanor’s mark of 260 goals, which she held for nearly six years. Hawryschuk started from the right side of the goal and looked like she was going to pass, but instead dodged toward the crease and snuck it past UAlbany’s Katherine Chiarella.

Hawryschuk broke the record in just 87 games played, while it took Treanor over 94 games across 2013-16. Hawryschuk returned for her sixth season after suffering an ACL injury the week after SU’s 2021 season-opener against Loyola, and she entered this season 52 goals away from the record. Against Pittsburgh on April 2, the All-American became the fifth player in program history to reach 300 career points.

“I hope she passes it,” Treanor said prior to SU’s game against Louisville on Friday. “We want her to score a lot of goals and if she’s scoring a lot of goals, we’re in a position to win. I hope she passes it quickly.”

In her career, Hawryschuk has scored at least one goal in 79 of her 87 games, and she has recorded a hat trick in 53 of them. Six of the eight games where she didn’t score came in her freshman season in 2017.

In the Orange’s last two games against Cornell and Louisville, Hawryschuk combined for 12 goals. Against the Big Red, she recorded a career-high 11 points, beating her previous best of nine against Northwestern in March. She also tied her career-high seven goals, which she set in 2020. The native of Victor, New York, moved into second place on the all-time scoring list last Tuesday, passing Christina Dove’s 250 goals.

On Saturday against Louisville, she added five more goals, putting her just three shy from the record. All the goals came in the second half, and four came in the 12-goal third quarter.

Hawryschuk’s first career goal came against Boston College in 2017 when she dodged from behind the right side of the goal, tightly guarded by her defender, before shooting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs as she fell to the ground. She tied a game-high four goals, leading SU to a 18-8 win over the Eagles.

“I remember her being recruited here and just hopefully, she was going to be a superstar,” Treanor said. “Just a really talented attacker, another really talented attacker from upstate New York. She definitely fit the bill and came in and has been a superstar for us.”