DPS investigating anti-LGBTQ+ language near Lancaster and Euclid avenues

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of a person shouting anti-LGBTQ+ language from a moving car on Saturday.

The vehicle the suspect was in was described as a red minivan, the department wrote Monday afternoon on the Bias Incident website. It was last seen traveling east on Euclid avenue.

The incident reportedly occurred near the corner of Lancaster and Euclid avenues, according to DPS. While not directly on campus, the area houses many SU and SUNY-ESF students.

Craig Stone, the associate vice president and the chief of Campus Safety and Emergency Management Services, said the department along with on and off-campus partners are investigating the incident. According DPS, it has alerted the New York State Police Bias Task Force and is working with the Syracuse Police Department.

“Regardless of where the incident occurred, our students, faculty, staff and visitors should never be subjected (to) this kind of hateful conduct,” Stone said on the website.

DPS has also conducted interviews with the reporting party and those who were in the area at the time. Additionally, DPS has reviewed security footage and law enforcement databases to investigate the incident.

Stone asked those who have information to report it to DPS.

“Even the smallest detail or description of the vehicle or individual can help strengthen our investigation,” he said. “If you or someone you know has information about this incident or others, I encourage you to please come forward.”

The department can be contacted at (315)-443-2224. Anonymous tips can also be reported through the Silent Witness tool and the Rave Guardian app.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.