David Bruen, Adia Santos elected as next SA president, vice president

Incumbent David Bruen and first-time vice-presidential candidate Adia Santos have been elected as the next president and vice president of the Student Association, respectively. In a campus-wide email, Richard Kaufman IV, the Board of Elections Chair for SA, announced that Bruen and Santos received 46.7% of the vote in the first round of voting and 54.1% of the vote in the second round.

Nyah Jones, the only candidate for comptroller, won with 78.39% of the vote and will serve in the role for her second term. The referendum to continue to support Syracuse University’s chapter of the New York Public Interest Research Group chapter passed with 71.76% of the vote.

SA passed a bill last month that switched voting for the president, vice-president and comptroller from a majority-wins election to a ranked-choice system. In the first round of voting, Jordan Pierre and Lauren Gloster received 36.8% of the vote and Brenton MacNeil and Skylar Gorczynski received 16.5% of the vote, both behind Bruen and Santos’ 46.7%. Under the ranked-choice system, MacNeil and Gorczynski were eliminated. Pierre and Gloster then went on to receive 45.9% of the vote in the second round, 8.2% behind Bruen and Santos.

While the official voter turnout has yet to be announced, SA’s Instagram shared that 7.8% of the student body for SU and SUNY-ESF had voted as of April 6 at 9 a.m.

Along with the expansion of SA’s menstrual product initiative, which Bruen spearheaded last year, Bruen and Santos ran on increasing wellness days, bringing back meal swipes to the Schine Student Center, having SU achieve carbon neutrality ahead of 2040 and increasing transparency and engagement with the student body.

“There is a lot of unfinished business. I really want to see some of those make even more progress,” Bruen said to The Daily Orange last week.

Along with president, vice president and comptroller, SA also announced the winners of assembly members and at-large seats:

Assembly:

Oji Anderson (Architecture)

Alexander Anis (Architecture)

Melanie Salas (Arts & Sciences)

Emma Ferguson (Arts & Sciences)

Kam Ting Cheung (Arts & Sciences)

Yasmin Nayrouz (Arts & Sciences)

Ralph Graham (Engineering and Computer Science)

Elliot Salas (Engineering and Computer Science)

Monica Jankovic (iSchool)

Linda Baguma (Maxwell)

Samantha Shenker (Maxwell)

Aidan O’Connell (Maxwell)

Thomas Simmons (Newhouse)

Richard Maj (Newhouse)

Haig Chakamian (Whitman)

Noah Cordes (Whitman)

Dylan France (Whitman)

Assembly At-large: