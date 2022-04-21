Christianna Carr announces transfer to Arkansas

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Christianna Carr announced via Twitter that she is transferring to Arkansas. After one season with the Orange, the graduate senior will spend her final year of eligibility with the Razorbacks, the third stop in her collegiate career.

In her only season with Syracuse, Carr started in all 29 games, finishing the 2021-22 season averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Then-acting head coach Vonn Read’s five-out offense forced the 6-foot-1 guard to the outer perimeter for the first time in her career. While she noted throughout the year that it was an adjustment, she shot 34.3% from beyond the arc while attempting the most 3-pointers on the team.

“Since I came here and had a position change I know that my ability to post up smaller guards isn’t really there,” Carr said after Syracuse’s loss to Duke.

Carr cited the coaching change and movement within the program as reasons for why she entered the transfer portal at the end of March. She committed under former head coach Quentin Hillsman, but saw “a lot of changes prior to me arriving on campus.”

“(Carr’s) a great player,” read said in December 2021. “She is versatile, she can play inside and out. She came here wanting to play two positions and she’s playing three.”

Carr becomes the third player from last season’s roster to officially choose a new college after entering the transfer portal at the end of the season. Priscilla Williams announced that she was going to the University of South Florida, and Chrislyn Carr will be going to the University of Louisville.