Syracuse announces next phase of stadium transformation, including renaming Carrier Dome

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After 43 years as the Carrier Dome, Syracuse’s on-campus stadium will be renamed, per a release from Syracuse athletics.

Sportico reported on Friday that JMA Wireless will take over the naming rights of the Dome. Carrier, who in 1979 represented the first naming agreement for a major collegiate sports stadium, has allowed for the stadium to be renamed on May 1, SU’s press release stated.

“With Carrier’s cooperation, we will seek to rename our stadium while we continue our work to transform the experience for our students, faculty, staff, fans and central New York community,” Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in the release.

The process of renaming the stadium will be the next phase of SU’s plan to enhance the stadium experience, building on the recently completed $118 million transformation of the venue. Changes will include a complete reseating of the venue, a publicly accessible event facility and an upgraded digital infrastructure. Construction on the stadium will begin later this spring, and some of it will be completed as early as September.

The reseating will consist of a transition from bench seating to individual/fixed seating, which is designed to improve comfort and accessibility for fans with disabilities, the release said. Its new publicly accessible event facility will fill the space between the stadium and the Barnes Center at The Arch, which will be an expanded event and gathering space to improve fan experience. The upgraded digital infrastructure will implement the most modern connectivity offerings for fans and other stadium users, according to the release.

Additionally, the next phase of the stadium’s transformation will also be geared towards cultivating a “vibrant, prosperous and economically thriving community.”

This includes a local apprenticeship program that partners with trade unions to provide career skills in trade occupations. It will also allow cost-free use to law enforcement, firefighters and disaster response training conducted by New York state or any local agency for 10 years.

“Syracuse University and the Dome are central to the economic, cultural and social well-being of Central New York,” Syracuse Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation Mike Haynie said in the release. “Combined with the University’s $118 million transformation, the Dome will be poised to be the go-to destination for athletic, entertainment, academic and other community events and activities.”