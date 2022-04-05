Bandier student creates In Tune to highlight mental health in music industry

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

When Mira Fleschman created the In Tune blog and Instagram account just this year, she was simply completing her Bandier Program capstone project. But upon producing this platform that explores mental health in the music industry, the Syracuse University senior realized the impact that she could have on various music companies.

“After suffering from a mental health crisis last year, I was left wondering what resources would have been available to me if this had happened while I was working in the music industry,” Fleschman said.

What started out as an assignment for school ended up being something that Fleschman has become extremely passionate about. She said she takes a strong interest in this side of the music industry and is hoping to further her platform even more in the coming months.

From songwriters to producers, Fleschman is interviewing industry professionals to learn about their experiences with mental health. She created a crisis guide called the C.A.R.E guide, meant for companies to care, assess, relate and encourage a team member in need.

“I want my crisis guide purchased by music companies to make changes in the music industry through accessible resources,” Fleschman said. “I also want to interview an industry professional from each sector of the business to fully grasp the state of the industry with mental health.”

Fleschman worked on her project under professor Bill Werde, who teaches the Bandier capstone class at the Newhouse School of Public Communications. He said he enjoyed watching her build her business and believes that In Tune will continue to do good for the music industry.

“Like many industries, the music business struggles with mental health issues,” Werde said. “It seems clear to me that Mira is doing important work at the right place, at the right time.”

Upon creating her platform, Fleschman teamed up with Thomas Harris, a senior illustration major at SU who illustrates the different people that Fleschman interviews for the blog and Instagram posts.

Harris met Fleschman when they both worked at People’s Place in April 2021, and he said he has enjoyed all of their encounters, both professionally and personally.

“She practices what she preaches about having healthy work environments,” Harris said.

He also said he appreciates the opportunity to gain more experience in the field of illustration before graduating.

“I’ve been spending four years practicing (illustration), and In Tune is the perfect place to continue,” Harris said. ”I’m all for having healthier work environments as I am about to start out as a freelance illustrator, so adding illustrations to better communicate Mira’s interviews is a little way I can contribute.”

Fleschman said she plans on continuing to post on her website and Instagram page, and she has a personal goal of publishing one of her interviews in a student magazine on campus before leaving SU.

As someone who is about to enter the industry herself, Fleschman said she is proud to have created something that has the potential to impact so many.

“I just want to help people and go widespread with the platform,” Fleschman said. “Mental health matters and it should not be hard to help people in need, especially people struggling in your circle.”