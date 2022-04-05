Annie Boos named ACC’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

In Syracuse’s trip to California, Annie Boos put together a career-best performance in the 3000m steeplechase.

While her outdoor season only began last week, Boos already recorded a conference honor, being named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after her debut performance in the steeplechase Friday night in Stanford, California.

Boos currently ranks eighth nationally in the steeplechase, finishing in 10:10.60. She finished just over four seconds behind BYU’s Lexy Halladay, who also set her personal best at the Stanford Invitational with a time of 10:06.09.

Though Boos placed just fourth in the steeplechase last Friday, all three women who beat her are in the top eight nationally, including Carmen Riano, who ranks No. 2 with her sub-ten minute performance (9:57.42).

Last year while she attended Cal, Boos posted the sixth-best steeplechase time in the Pac-12 with a 10:16.45. In just her first race of her graduate season, Boos managed to beat this time by nearly six seconds.

While Boos has had strong performances in Syracuse this year — including an 11th-place finish in the 3000m at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships — this was her best individual performance of her career.

Boos and Syracuse return to the track on Friday in the Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational.