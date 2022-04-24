There are more advantages to living on South Campus than students think

Syracuse University freshmen are required to live on campus and are randomly placed in residence halls. There are over 15 residence halls on SU’s Main Campus. Possible dorm room layouts include open doubles, split doubles and corner doubles. Many students prefer split doubles since it gives more privacy with a wall being in the middle. At the end of freshman year, once students get to know the style of living in each dorm, it becomes competitive when selecting housing for their fall semester. Students feel a sense of familiarity with their usual routine walking around campus, so living on Main Campus is the most popular choice.

One of the last places that the majority of students seem to want to live is on South Campus. But it was the first place that I wanted to live when I heard about all the perks of living in a South Campus apartment. A primary reason that students have for not wanting to live on South Campus is the commute. Main campus is not an easy walking distance from South Campus, so many students take a bus to and from classes or (if they have a car) drive to campus.

As someone who took a bus to and from school every day starting in middle school, the idea of commuting this way wasn’t daunting. It’s only a 15 minute bus ride, and I usually leave 15 minutes before each class this year to walk from my dorm to the building where I have class anyways. I would be giving myself about the same amount of time to get to class if I lived on South. There are buses and shuttles that come every few minutes to and from South Campus with eight bus stops located on South Campus alone.

There are many perks that definitely outweigh the one “downside” to living on South. Unlike dorms on main campus, South Campus apartments each have a full kitchen, bathroom, lounge area and private bedrooms. The beds are a size full XL, compared to the twin XL beds in dorms. South Campus apartments are fully furnished with a huge amount of storage and closet space.

There is on-site parking available, usually right in front of your own apartment. Along with the apartment perks itself, there are many great amenities located near South Campus apartments. The conveniently located Goldstein Student Center includes a computer cluster with printers, a laundry room, study spaces and lounge areas, pool tables, TVs, volleyball courts, a food court with a late-night pick up window and South Campus Express where students can buy food and other necessities.

Being at college, I’ve missed cooking food for myself like I would do at home. The dining hall options become repetitive, and I find myself getting the same thing to eat every day. South Campus will allow me to cook something different each day and make myself healthier options.

As a sophomore, students can choose which kind of meal plan they want. For someone living on South, I’ll have the flexibility to choose a lower, less expensive meal plan. Additionally, ’Cuse Cash can be used at all campus convenience stores, at all the food options in the Schine Student Center and for meals in all dining halls.

South Campus apartments are a great way to transition into adulthood as a college student. It may seem less convenient, but commuting every day is a common aspect of life after college. Students should give South a chance and enjoy this great student living option that SU offers.

Jean Aiello is a freshman magazine, news and digital journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].