ABC anchor David Muir named as SU’s Class of 2022 commencement speaker

David Muir, the anchor and managing editor of “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” will speak at Syracuse University’s 2022 Commencement ceremony.

Muir, a Syracuse native and an Emmy Award recipient, graduated from Ithaca College in May 1995. He also attended the Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University and the University of Salamanca in Spain, according to an SU News release Thursday.

Muir joined ABC in 2003 and became the anchor and managing editor of the evening news program in 2014. He was the first network anchor to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in March after Russia’s invasion started, the release said.

“David Muir is a highly respected journalist who shares powerful stories of the most consequential events of our time,” SU Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “We are privileged to have David speak at commencement 2022 and look forward to welcoming him back to central New York.”

SU previously invited New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, an SU alumna, to speak at the delayed Class of 2020 Commencement ceremony held in September 2021. President Joe Biden, also an SU alumnus, made an address in a pre-recorded video at the Class of 2021 Commencement in May 2021.

“It is a true honor to come home to celebrate the Class of 2022 at Syracuse University. They are the next generation of thinkers, changemakers and leaders who will guide us through the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead,” Muir said in the release.

The 2022 commencement ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15.