5 all-star cameo predictions for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

“This universe is one of an infinite number. Worlds without end.” These words were first uttered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One in 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” Nearly six years later, Marvel fans will be able to see those infinite universes come to fruition in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong, this film is set to be one of Marvel’s most unique projects. Just in the trailer alone, we can see the film will move through alternate universes and the audience will meet alternate versions of characters like Strange — there are an infinite number of characters that could make an appearance. In recent years, Marvel’s parent company Disney has acquired the rights to the properties of 20th Century Fox, giving Marvel access to iconic characters like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. By exploring the multiverse, Doctor Strange has a chance to run into some of the most beloved characters in the history of superhero movies as well as alternate variants of existing MCU characters.

Here are five characters who are on my wish list for appearing in “Multiverse of Madness,” ranked from “very possible” to “extremely outlandish cameos.”

1. Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds

One of the most popular characters acquired in the Fox deal, Reynolds’ Deadpool would easily be one of more fun cameos in “Multiverse of Madness” and would provide some humor to what is supposed to be a much darker movie than most of what Marvel has released. In both of the previous “Deadpool” movies, Reynolds has brought his tremendous charm and charisma to the role and would be a really fun addition to the film for Marvel fans.

2. Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire

Following his return to his iconic role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it would definitely be a delight to see Maguire swinging through New York again. This potential cameo would also be very symbolic of how far superhero movies have come since Maguire first appeared as Spider-Man in 2002’s “Spider-Man.” That film was also directed by Raimi and is regarded as one of the most important superhero movies ever made. A cameo by Maguire would be special for longtime Marvel fans and really connect the past of superhero movies to the present.

3. Loki played by Tom Hiddleston

In a movie called “Multiverse of Madness,” it would make sense to see an appearance by the character who helped to officially bring the multiverse into the MCU. In the season finale of his show “Loki,”’ fans were introduced to a character named Kang the Conqueror whose appearance was shown to be the launching pad for all multiversal storytelling in Marvel. It would be cool to have Hiddleston make a cameo at the end of the film and warn the remaining heroes about the threat Kang poses to the multiverse.

4. Iron Man played by Tom Cruise

There is perhaps no actor/character pairing more central to the MCU than Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark/Iron Man. However, over 15 years ago the early choice to play the role was Cruise. This would truly be a look into an alternate version of the MCU and be a singular experience for movie fans everywhere. A cameo by Cruise in “Multiverse of Madness” would be a thrilling chance for audiences to see someone other than Downey Jr. playing Stark.

5. Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman

If there is any actor/character pairing that could rival Downey and Iron Man, it would be Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Jackman, who seemingly retired from the role following 2017’s “Logan,” played the character for 17 years, and an appearance from him would be a welcome surprise, especially if he wore the iconic yellow Wolverine costume, something that has been teased in previous movies but never fully shown on screen. Much like Maguire’s Spider-Man, an appearance by Jackman would symbolize how far superhero movies have come in the 21st century.