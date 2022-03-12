Multiple scoring runs help No. 3 Syracuse defeat No. 14 Virginia 17-10

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse traveled to Charlottesville to face Virginia as it looked for its first road victory over the Cavaliers since 2016. The two teams were tied at two goals apiece midway through the first quarter when the Orange went on a three-goal run.

Sam Swart started the run by faking a flip pass, instead holding onto the ball and firing a shot that beat Ashley Vernon. On the Cavaliers’ next possession, they were called for a shot-clock violation, giving the Orange a transition opportunity which Swart took full advantage of. She got past multiple defenders in transition and scored again to give SU a 4-2 lead. Two minutes later, Meaghan Tyrrell capped off the run by scoring on a bounce shot.

No. 3 Syracuse (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) defeated No. 14 Virginia (4-5, 0-3 ACC) 17-11 largely due to its scoring runs. Anytime the Cavaliers would inch closer to a comeback, the Orange’s unanswered goal streaks helped them solidify their victory.

After SU ended the first quarter with three straight goals, Virginia’s Ashlyn McGovern responded with her first goal of the day. Less than a minute later, Kiki Shaw notched a goal to lessen Syracuse’s lead. But in the last nine minutes of the first half, the Orange outscored the Cavaliers 5-1.

When Annie Dyson’s game-tying goal was blown off by the referees, SU responded as Meaghan scored her second goal of the game in the second quarter. Savannah Sweitzer added a goal 30 seconds afterwards, and Meaghan scored her 150th career goal to make the score 8-4. The quarter also saw another career milestone happen for Emily Hawryschuk, who scored 40 seconds after Meaghan. Hawryschuk’s goal moved her into fourth on SU’s all-time scoring leaders list, surpassing Michelle Tumolo. After those goals, Megan Carney scored her second goal of the afternoon to add to the scoring run.

While UVA outscored the Orange in the third quarter, the Tyrrell sisters notched back-to-back goals in those 15 minutes to give SU a four-goal lead heading into the final quarter.

To start the fourth quarter, SU went on a 3-1 run to cement its victory. Carney started the run by scoring her third goal of the game. Minutes later, the Orange were on the woman-up and Hawryschuk was able to score to extend Syracuse’s lead to 15-9. After Rachel Clark tallied her fourth goal of the day, SU’s Maddy Baxter scored shortly after and Meaghan sealed Syracuse’s six-goal lead by adding her team-leading fifth score of the day against the Cavaliers.