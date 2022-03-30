Westcott Cookie Co.’s new location offers homemade desserts close to SU campus

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Chris Gentile, who graduated from Syracuse University in 2010, turned a dream into a reality last month by opening the first brick-and-mortar location for his dessert shop, Westcott Cookie Company, which he had previously run out of his home. The new facility is Gentile’s own version of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, which he describes as “a place where imagination, happiness and indulgence collide.”

“We want people to walk into their dream heaven, knowing that whatever they get is going to be delicious,” Gentile said.

The new shop is located at 719 E. Genesee St., close to the SU campus. Previously, Gentile ran the company out of his home on Westcott Street and sold cookies at the CNY Regional Market and Fayetteville Farmers Market, a press release from the shop said.

When asked what makes his business unique, Gentile simply said, “we care.” He said the company’s mission is to serve the Syracuse community.

“We want to bring Syracuse the best cookies and the desserts we can, as well as a comfortable and inviting space to enjoy them in,” Gentile said.

Westcott Cookie Co. executes its mission by using prime ingredients in its recipes. The company uses high quality chocolate and grinds its spices in house. These premium ingredients ensure that the products pass rigorous taste tests.

The relocating cookie shop also looks to experiment with different cookie flavors. Currently, the shop sells five main flavors; salted chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate, chocolate peanut butter and molasses spice. “Many of our flavors are elevations of the classics, but we also like to expand into new horizons,” Gentile said in a press release. “We like to bring the experimental side out of ourselves, and out of our customers.”

Freshman Eliza O’Neill has not been to Westcott Cookie Co., but after learning that it is within walking distance from her dorm, she plans to make a trip.

“I order cookies from Insomnia (Cookies) on Marshall Street but would love to support a small business if I am spending money anyway,” she said. “Lots of SU students go to Strong Hearts and Phoebe’s, so I can imagine people eating or ordering from Westcott Cookie Co. as well.”

Sophomore Sanjeev Uppaluri also said he was interested in visiting the dessert shop. He enjoys getting off campus and is considering making Westcott Cookie Co. his next excursion.

“I would definitely check it out, and knowing that a Syracuse alum owns it makes it more appealing,” Uppaluri said.

With the new space, Westcott Cookie Co. was able to expand the menu beyond just cookies. The eatery now offers other treats including a banana pudding, which Gentile said he thinks is the best in town, hot chocolate and a drink made with homemade toffee, pistachio and freshly ground cardamom.

The relocation of Westcott Cookie Co. places it within walking distance for SU students. The owner said the space is a place where people can relax and enjoy a sweet treat.

“It’s a pleasure to offer this space as a comfortable hang-out for locals and students to do work in, have conversation and enjoy some sweets,” Gentile said.

In addition to a larger menu and a more comfortable space, Westcott Cookie Co. offers space to hold events. Gentile plans to offer a ticketed monthly dessert tasting where customers can try adventurous flavors that aren’t on the menu.

The owner said the target customer for the shop is “someone who values taste, quality and who likes to experiment from time to time. Ideally we get to meet the adventurous person at the moment of indulgence.”

Westcott Cookie Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. The menu includes a variety of cookies and hot and cold drinks. Cookies are $3.50 each, and drinks range from $2.75 to $11.75.

On March 3, Cortland local Megan Wildman tried Westcott Cookie Co. for herself. Wildman runs a food Instagram account where she reviews local spots as she travels around central New York for sales calls.

Wildman has tried many cafes and bakeries in the area but describes her cookie experience at Westcott Cookie Co. as “delicious.” She ordered the Toffee n’ Pistachio hot drink and salted chocolate chunk cookie and recommended them both. Her dessert provided a “sweet burst of energy” that she needed in her busy day, she said.

In comparison to other places she has tried, she said the vibe was not as “good as other cafes and bakeries.” Though, she attributes this to the time of day that she visited, which was around 6 p.m. on a Tuesday.

While the ambiance didn’t quite match up with other bakeries she tried, Wildman said that the staff was welcoming. “I asked the barista what he would recommend, what’s popular, etc., (and) he was super helpful and friendly. I would definitely go again,” Wildman said.

The welcoming environment that Wildman experienced is what the owner wanted his shop to feel like. Gentile said, “We want to create a place that makes you smile when you think about it … A place where you can order anything off the menu and know you’ll be happy. A place to indulge.”